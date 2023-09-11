Police identify female victim in Sunday homicide in NLR

A victim has been identified in the investigation of a homicide that occurred at Overbook Apartments in North Little Rock.

North Little Rock Police said that Cassandra Lusk, a 42-year-old Black woman, was discovered inside a unit at 5901 John F. Kennedy Blvd. Sunday afternoon.

According to voting records, Lusk resided at the apartment complex.

Officers responded to the address at approximately 2:16 p.m. due to a report of a possible dead person.

Officials said that "significant trauma" was observed on Lusk’s body, the nature which is not being released due to the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the North Little Rock Police Department Tip Line at (501) 680-8439 or Detective Cody Stroud at 501-975-8771.