Rescuers arriving as Moroccans reel after deadly quake

AMIZMIZ, Morocco -- People in Morocco slept in the streets of Marrakech for a third night as soldiers and international aid teams in trucks and helicopters began to assist remote mountain towns hit hardest by a historic earthquake.

The disaster killed more than 2,100 people -- a number that is expected to rise -- and the United Nations estimated that 300,000 people were affected by Friday night's magnitude 6.8 quake.

Amid offers from several countries, including the United States and France, Moroccan officials said Sunday that they are accepting international aid from just four countries: Spain, Qatar, Britain and the United Arab Emirates.

"The Moroccan authorities have carefully assessed the needs on the ground, bearing in mind that a lack of coordination in such cases would be counterproductive," the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

While some foreign search-and-rescue teams arrived Sunday as an aftershock rattled Moroccans already in mourning and shock, other aid teams poised to deploy grew frustrated waiting for the government to officially request assistance.

"We know there is a great urgency to save people and dig under the remains of buildings," said Arnaud Fraisse, founder of Rescuers Without Borders, who had a team stuck in Paris waiting for the green light. "There are people dying under the rubble, and we cannot do anything to save them."

Help was slow to arrive in Amizmiz, where a whole chunk of the town of orange and red sandstone brick homes carved into a mountainside appeared to be missing. A mosque's minaret had collapsed.





"It's a catastrophe," said villager Salah Ancheu, 28. "We don't know what the future is. The aid remains insufficient."

Residents swept rubble off the main road into town and people cheered when trucks full of soldiers arrived. But they pleaded for more help.

"There aren't ambulances, there aren't police, at least for right now," Ancheu said Sunday morning, speaking about many parts of the region.

Those left homeless -- or fearing more aftershocks -- slept outside Saturday in the streets of the ancient city of Marrakech or under makeshift canopies in hard-hit Atlas Mountain towns like Moulay Brahim. There and in Amizmiz, residents worried most about the damage in hard-to-reach communities. The worst destruction was in rural communities that rely on unpaved roads that snake up the mountainous terrain covered by fallen rocks.

Those areas were shaken anew Sunday by a magnitude 3.9 aftershock, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It wasn't immediately clear if it caused more damage or casualties, but it was likely strong enough to rattle nerves in areas where damage has left buildings unstable and residents feared aftershocks.

In a region where many build bricks out of mud, Friday's earthquake toppled buildings not strong enough to withstand such a mighty temblor, trapping people in the rubble and sending others fleeing in terror. A total of 2,122 people were confirmed dead and at least 2,421 others were injured -- 1,404 of them critically, the Interior Ministry reported.

Most of the dead -- 1,351 -- were in the Al Haouz district in the High Atlas Mountains, the ministry said.





Flags were lowered across Morocco as King Mohammed VI ordered three days of national mourning starting Sunday. The army mobilized search-and-rescue teams, and the king ordered water, food rations and shelters to be sent to those who lost homes.

He also called for mosques to hold prayers Sunday for the victims, many of whom were buried Saturday amid the frenzy of rescue work nearby.

Though it said for the first time Sunday that it would accept aid from four countries, Morocco has not made an international appeal for help like Turkey did in the hours after a huge quake earlier this year, according to aid groups.









Aid offers poured in from around the world, and the U.N. said it had a team in Morocco coordinating international support. About 100 teams made up of 3,500 rescuers are registered with a U.N. platform and ready to deploy to Morocco when asked, Rescuers Without Borders said. Germany had a team of more than 50 rescuers waiting near the Cologne-Bonn Airport but sent them home, news agency dpa reported.

A Spanish search-and-rescue team arrived in Marrakech and headed to the rural Talat N'Yaaqoub, according to Spain's Emergency Military Unit. Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said in a radio interview that Moroccan authorities asked for help. Another rescue team from Nice, France, also was on its way.

Officials in the Czech Republic earlier said the country was sending about 70 members of a rescue team trained in searching through rubble after receiving an official request from the Moroccan government. Czech Defense Minister Jana Cernochova said three military planes were prepared to transport the team.

In France, which has many ties to Morocco and said four of its citizens died in the quake, towns and cities have offered more than $2.1 million in aid. Popular performers are collecting donations.

U.S. President Joe Biden expressed his condolences and said his administration is "working expeditiously to ensure American citizens in Morocco are safe [and is] standing ready to provide any necessary assistance to the Moroccan people." Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday morning on CNN's "State of the Union" that "we await word from the Moroccan government to find out how we can help, where we can help, but we're ready to go."

In general, governments can request or accept assistance in any formal or informal way, such as diplomatic notes, emails or phone calls. U.S. assistance and support can be deployed immediately, such as with the assessment team from the United States Agency for International Development now in Morocco or with other previous disasters.

The Qatari International Search and Rescue Group is heading to Morocco to assist with recovery operations, the organization said in a statement Sunday, adding that the group would be delivering urgent humanitarian aid to those affected by the quake.

Several other nations and groups offered assistance for Morocco -- including India, China, Austria and Turkey. Algeria also offered to reopen its airspace to help with aid and medical evacuations, The Associated Press reported. Algeria closed its airspace to Morocco in 2021, when the two countries severed diplomatic ties over issues including a longstanding dispute over the Western Sahara.

The U.S. Embassy in Rabat warned that hospitals in Marrakech and other major cities "have limited capacity," and it said local hospitals in the worst-affected areas "may become strained."

The epicenter of Friday's quake was near the town of Ighil in Al Haouz Province, 44 miles south of Marrakech. The region is known for scenic villages and valleys tucked in the High Atlas Mountains.

IN THE AFTERMATH

Devastation gripped each town along the High Atlas' steep and winding switchbacks, with homes folding in on themselves and people crying as boys and helmet-clad police carried the dead through the streets.

"I was asleep when the earthquake struck. I could not escape because the roof fell on me. I was trapped. I was saved by my neighbors who cleared the rubble with their bare hands," said Fatna Bechar in Moulay Brahim. "Now I am living with them in their house because mine was completely destroyed."

There was little time for mourning as survivors tried to salvage anything from damaged homes.

Khadija Fairouje's face was puffy from crying as she joined relatives and neighbors hauling possessions down rock-strewn streets. She lost her daughter and three grandsons ages 4 to 11 when their home collapsed while they were sleeping less than 48 hours earlier.

"Nothing's left. Everything fell," said her sister, Hafida Fairouje.

The Mohammed V Foundation for Solidarity was coordinating help for about 15,000 families in Al Haouz province, including food, medical aid, emergency housing and blankets, the state news agency MAP quoted the organization's head, Youssef Rabouli, as saying after he visited the region.

Rescuers backed by soldiers and police searched collapsed homes in the remote town of Adassil, near the epicenter. Military vehicles brought in bulldozers and other equipment to clear roads, MAP reported. Ambulances took dozens of wounded people from the village of Tikht, population 800, to Mohammed VI University Hospital in Marrakech.

In Marrakech, large chunks were missing from a crenelated roof and warped metal, crumbled concrete and dust were all that remained of a building cordoned off by police.

Tourists and residents lined up to give blood.

"I did not even think about it twice," Jalila Guerina told the AP, "especially in the conditions where people are dying, especially at this moment when they are needing help, any help." She cited her duty as a Moroccan citizen.

TECTONIC COLLISION

The quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 when it hit at 11:11 p.m., lasting several seconds, the USGS said. A magnitude 4.9 aftershock hit 19 minutes later, it said. The collision of the African and Eurasian tectonic plates occurred at a relatively shallow depth, which makes a quake more dangerous.

It was the strongest earthquake to hit the North African country in more than 120 years, according to USGS records dating to 1900, but it was not the deadliest. In 1960, a magnitude 5.8 temblor struck near the city of Agadir, killing at least 12,000. That quake prompted Morocco to change construction rules, but many buildings, especially rural homes, are not built to withstand such tremors.

In 2004, a magnitude 6.4 earthquake near the Mediterranean coastal city of Al Hoceima left more than 600 dead.

This is the strongest earthquake to hit the area in more than a century, the USGS said in a preliminary report. Earthquakes of this size there are "uncommon but not unexpected," it said, adding that there had been none with a magnitude higher than 6 since 1900.

The earthquake struck about 47 miles southeast of Marrakech at a depth of about 11 miles, putting it in the category of a shallow earthquake.

More than 300,000 people in Marrakech and its outskirts have been affected by the disaster, according to the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

The vastness of the quake zone and the complexity of the terrain is making rescue efforts difficult, according to Caroline Holt, the director of disaster, climate and crises for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. Some affected areas were reachable only by helicopter, she said, adding that heavy machinery that is needed to clear rubble may be difficult to transport through such mountainous terrain.

Information for this article was contributed by Sam Metz, Mosa'Ab Elshamy, Angela Charlton, Elaine Ganley, Brian Melley, Mark Carlson, Houda Benalla, Kirsten Grieshaber and Karel Janicek of The Associated Press and by Claire Parker, Ben Brasch, Jennifer Hassan, Kelly Kasulis Cho, Dan Rosenzweig-Ziff and Louisa Loveluck of The Washington Post.

People carry a coffin of an earthquake victim in Moulay Brahim in the province of Al Haouz, Morocco, Sunday Sept. 10, 2023. An aftershock rattled Moroccans on Sunday as they prayed for victims of the nations strongest earthquake in more than a century and toiled to rescue survivors while soldiers and workers brought water and supplies to desperate mountain villages in ruins. (Fernando Sanchez/Europa Press via AP)



Women cook inside a tent after they were displaced by the earthquake, in the town of Amizmiz, near Marrakech, Morocco, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. An aftershock rattled Moroccans on Sunday as they prayed for victims of the nations strongest earthquake in more than a century and toiled to rescue survivors while soldiers and workers brought water and supplies to desperate mountain villages in ruins. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)



A car heavily damaged by the earthquake is left on the side of a road on the way to Ijjoukak village, near Marrakech, Morocco, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. A rare, powerful earthquake struck Morocco late Friday night, killing hundreds of people and damaging buildings from villages in the Atlas Mountains to the historic city of Marrakech. But the full toll is not known as rescuers struggled to get through boulder-strewn roads to the remote mountain villages hit hardest. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)



People walk and carry some of their possessions as they leave their town which was damaged by the earthquake, in Amizmiz, near Marrakech, Morocco, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. Towns and villages throughout Morocco's Atlas Mountains are mourning the dead and seeking aid after a record earthquake wreaked destruction throughout the region last week. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)



Women cry as they mourn victims of the earthquake in Moulay Brahim in the province of Al Haouz, Morocco, Sunday Sept. 10, 2023. An aftershock rattled Moroccans on Sunday as they prayed for victims of the nations strongest earthquake in more than a century and toiled to rescue survivors while soldiers and workers brought water and supplies to desperate mountain villages in ruins. (Fernando Sanchez/Europa Press via AP)



CORRECTS NAME OF VILLAGE - People prepare to bury a man who was killed by the earthquake, in Moulay Brahim village, near Marrakech, Morocco, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. A rare, powerful earthquake struck Morocco late Friday night, killing more than 800 people and damaging buildings from villages in the Atlas Mountains to the historic city of Marrakech. But the full toll was not known as rescuers struggled to get through boulder-strewn roads to the remote mountain villages hit hardest. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)



Women cry as they mourn victims of the earthquake in Moulay Brahim in the province of Al Haouz, Morocco, Sunday Sept. 10, 2023. An aftershock rattled Moroccans on Sunday as they prayed for victims of the nations strongest earthquake in more than a century and toiled to rescue survivors while soldiers and workers brought water and supplies to desperate mountain villages in ruins. (Fernando Sanchez/Europa Press via AP)



People comfort each other while digging graves for victims of the earthquake, in Ouargane village, near Marrakech, Morocco, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. A rare, powerful earthquake struck Morocco, sending people racing from their beds into the streets and toppling buildings in mountainous villages and ancient cities not built to withstand such force. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

