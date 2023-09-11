Restore Hope Arkansas seeks Garland County role

Restore Hope Arkansas, a software and services organization, is working toward bringing the 100 Families initiative -- which helps transition families from crisis to career -- to Garland County.

Paul Chapman, executive director of Restore Hope Arkansas, attended a Garland County Alliance Meeting along with state Reps. Les Warren, R-District 84, and Richard McGrew, R-District 85, on Wednesday from Ouachita Behavioral Health and Wellness.

Organization leaders throughout the county attended the meeting, learning more about the 100 Families initiative and what it could change for the county.

The initiative is either already launched or in the process of prelaunch in 12 other counties, Chapman said. Garland County is looking to launch the initiative by November, with a minimum of three alliance members and 20 families to serve, said 100 Families Garland County Coordinator Melissa Capuano.

"In July, 42 families completed their journey from crisis to career," Chapman said. "Some of those families, it was a two-year journey. Some of those families, it was much faster. So this is the ultimate goal [of] everyone that was on their care team. These 42 families had providers on their care team, some of them over years. So they went from really awful circumstances to being able to finally get fully stable or off of all assistance, making their own money."

Chapman laid out three things Garland County needs to reach the goal of improving the lives of families in the community, including an alliance, or a "functional coalition," as well as a way to communicate, such as Restore Hope's software system called Hope Hub.

The last thing he noted was "the willingness to change the mindset of 'How am I doing personally?' or, if you're thinking about your organization, 'How are we doing as an organization?' And you still need to think about that, but start to think about your community," he said.

With Arkansas' prison population among the fastest-growing, with a 21% increase between 2012 and 2016, as well as an increase in children taken into foster care, the problem was apparent in the state, Chapman said.

"The problem is that the clients that we're trying to help need more help than any one agency or any one of us can (give)," he said. "They may need some housing help, some education help, some recovery help, some mental health help, they may need job skills, they may need some direct food assistance right now, and no one agency can actually do that. So how is it that we cut through the diffusion? We operationalize a partnership. That's the key."

To gain help from the 100 Families initiative, one must be a parent, guardian or caretaker of a minor and live in Arkansas, Capuano said.

"But the beauty of Hope Hub is that [if] you have a family who doesn't meet those requirements but are still in crisis, there's just two boxes that don't get checked," she said. "They don't have our intensive case management, but you can still use it, still document, still tag all the resources and still have all of those things available to them. And you still have the data of what you did with that family."

'The typical client might have been to jail or prison, does not have a GED, have job problems, may have some legal problem, a suspended driver's license, maybe they're under felony supervision, maybe they're under district court supervision for an issue, and then all that's leading, of course, into financial distress," Chapman said.

"So how is it that you approach someone like that and properly sequence the help that is represented here in this room? And how do they gain access to the help that you can provide?" he said.

The 100 Families initiative proposes to join a community's agencies and organizations under a partnership, making all of the potential resources easy to find and use. One way they are able to execute that is the Hope Hub software.

"It allows you to be able to communicate and partner with one client, so on average, there are several different providers in one client's case," Chapman said.

"The deal is that we've gotta figure this thing out together, and if we can figure out how to work together at a grassroots level, then the solutions are going to be much, much better. So, that's what we're setting up now."