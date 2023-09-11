RoughRiders scores seven runs late to blow out Naturals

ROUGHRIDERS 11, NATURALS 2

Frisco jumped to a 4-0 lead after two innings and cruised to the win over Northwest Arkansas on Sunday evening at Riders Field in Frisco, Texas.

The RoughRiders snapped the Naturals' three-game winning streak. Frisco added three runs in the seventh and four more in the eighth to blow the game open.

Nick Krauth (5-11) picked up the win for Frisco, while Noah Cameron (3-10) took the loss for the Naturals.

Dillan Shrum went 2 for 3 with a solo home run for Northwest Arkansas.

Northwest Arkansas returns home for its final games of the regular season beginning Tuesday. The Naturals will host Arkansas for seven games, which includes finishing a suspended game from July 9. Northwest Arkansas leads that game 4-3 in the bottom of the fourth.