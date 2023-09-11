Sailor from PB was 9/11 victim





Pine Bluff native Nehamon Lyons IV was an operations specialist second class, who faithfully served his country, working at the Pentagon until his death during the 9/11 terrorist attacks -- 22 years ago today.

Lyons was born on March 4, 1971, in Pine Bluff. Lyons attended Dollarway High School, where he was a member of the band known for his school spirit and big smile.

"He was in the band, and that's one of my most fond memories of him," Lyons' former teacher Linda London Simmons said in an interview with KARK Channel 4. "They would practice on campus, and I could see him now, marching across the campus with his big bass drum with that smile on his face."

Former classmate U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Tara Tyler-Woods also remembered Lyons.

"He just had this remarkable smile. It was very contagious," said Tyler-Woods.

In 1989, Lyons graduated from Dollarway High School. In 1990, he moved to Mobile, Ala. He attended the University of South Alabama for three years as he pursued a degree in medicine and worked several jobs to pay for his degree.

In 1997, he enlisted in the United States Navy. His first assignment was the USS Gettysburg, a guided-missile cruiser. Senior Chief Operations Specialist Scott McClain, served on the cruiser with Lyons.

"He was a great guy," McClain said of Lyons in a 2017 article written for the Navy. "He was really friendly and funny, always willing to help out with anything that I needed. He taught me a lot about being an OS (operations specialist) and a lot about CIC (combat information center) on the cruiser."

Sheldwyn Willis also served with Lyons on the USS Gettysburg.

"He just really taught me how to handle myself as a man: how to grow up, how to be mature, and how to take care of my business," Willis said in a 2021 interview with Alabama's CBS42. "He taught me the right way to do things. Instead of going off the beaten path, he put me on the right path."

Willis also said that those experiences with Lyons helped him grow into the man he is today.

In January 2001, Lyons became an operations specialist second class and was transferred to the Pentagon. On July 4th, he visited relatives in Alabama. He talked nonstop about how much he loved working in the U.S. Navy and living in Washington, D.C.

When asked about his new job at the Pentagon, his cousin Latrice Racy said, "He was very happy, very high-spirited, excited." She also said that Lyons "was kind of shy, a very giving person, very hard-working and dedicated."

On September 11, 2001, Lyons died during the terrorist attack at the Pentagon. He was 30 years old. He was survived by his mother, Jewel Lyons, sister, Sonya, and brothers, Rodney, Corey, Marquise and Christian.

In his Pentagon memorial, Lyons is remembered as "a self-starter who would pursue a goal and work tirelessly to achieve it." In his absence, many of the people he met and worked with still remember him as a nice young man, with a broad smile and easy going demeanor who would do anything you asked him to.

Before his death, Lyons planned to continue his career in the service. He was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart.

This article is from ExplorePineBluff.com, a program of the Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission. Sources: www.defense.gov -- Multimedia Experience: Pentagon Memorial; www.pentagonmemorial.org -- OS2 Nehamon Lyons IV, USN; www.kark.com -- Remembering Nehamon Lyons, a Pine Bluff native who was killed at the Pentagon on 9/11; www.navy.mil - Remembering a Day, Remembering a Sailor; www.cbs42.com -- 9/11: 20 Years Later -- The Fearless Four: The Alabamians who died in the Pentagon on 9/11; www.legacy.com -- Obituary: Nehamon Lyons IV. Image Credit: www.defense.gov.

Ninfa O. Barnard wrote this article for ExplorePineBluff.com.



