School desegregation compliance at issue

HOT SPRINGS -- The attorney representing the local chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People says he plans to seek more time for basic discovery before filing a response to a motion by the county's seven public school districts asking for a 1992 desegregation ruling to be terminated.

The more than 30-year-old Garland County School Desegregation Case Comprehensive Settlement Agreement placed race-based limitations on school transfers and ordered the districts to meet certain obligations.

The schools' motion, filed in U.S. District Court in Hot Springs, argues they have complied with their obligations under the agreement and eliminated "vestiges of past discrimination."

"I think that would work to everybody's advantage that, before we respond, we take depositions and know exactly what the school districts are saying," the NAACP's attorney, Q. Byrum Hurst, said Thursday. "We may have expert testimony to offer that controverts them, but first we'd have to do some basic discovery."

Hurst said the same motion, when filed by all the districts except Hot Springs in 2014, was denied.

"Six of those school districts appealed to the 8th Circuit in St. Louis, and a panel of judges in the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with the district judge and said they shouldn't have relief from the order because there's not conclusive proof that they've complied with the court's orders," he said.

"The difference in this motion is basically just the fact that all seven have filed it instead of six of the seven, but we still have many of the same arguments. And we have some legal issues involved, such as how can they get relief from an order that's already been upheld once and appealed? Something has to have occurred differently from 2014."

The Hot Springs branch of the NAACP issued a statement Tuesday stating it was "appalled" by the districts' motion to end the agreement, noting, "Across Garland County, we continue to see de facto segregation, a lack of hiring of certified minority staff and a persistent academic achievement gap between black students and their counterparts. Moreover, the current racial climate here and across the country creates conditions that run counter to the letter and spirit of the agreement."

Hurst said everybody wants to see the schools reach unitary status, meaning they are in compliance with the agreement, but that there are questions as to whether they have.

"There have definitely been strides that have been made but, as you know from [NAACP President] Marsalis Weatherspoon's statement, complete compliance we're not sure has arrived," he said.

"There's still a serious lacking of hiring of minority personnel. Some of the school districts have a good percentage of minority faculty, some don't. Our question has always been, 'Why is that?' And one of the responses has always been, 'We interview but we don't have enough applicants.' And my clients, the NAACP, has indicated, 'Well, we could be a resource to help you get applicants, but nobody ever asks us.'"

The schools' new filings contain over 1,400 pages, including individual affidavits from each of the schools stating how they complied with the agreement -- much of it through statistical data. Hurst noted this data, which cites such findings as minority student and faculty ratios, needs to be checked out.

"Those are things that need to be studied by us and perhaps by expert witnesses, where they can tell us, 'Is that really that hard to do? Or is that something that the school districts just feel frustrated about and haven't complied?'" he said.