Stone County woman sentenced to 17 1/2 years in child pornography case

LITTLE ROCK -- A Stone County woman who pleaded guilty to production of child pornography in August 2022 was sentenced to 17 years, 6 months in federal prison on Wednesday before Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr.

Belinda Lewis, 39, of Mountain View, was indicted in June 2020 by a federal grand jury in Little Rock on the one count, along with a Leslie man, 50-year-old Jason Brewer, who was indicted on child pornography production and distribution charges. Brewer pleaded guilty to child pornography production in August 2022 and was sentenced last month to 20 years in prison.

According to court records, Lewis, who was in a relationship with Brewer, assisted him in producing images involving an 8-year-old girl as a way of keeping him romantically interested in her.

Under U.S. sentencing statutes, Lewis was facing a possible sentence of 15 to 30 years in prison. Lewis' attorney, Assistant Federal Public Defender John Charles Williams, asked Marshall to vary downward to the statutory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison. He said that a history of sexual abuse had resulted in a severe case of post-traumatic stress disorder that had rendered Lewis incapable of resisting pressure from other people.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin Bryant, citing specific conduct involved in the offense, asked Marshall to sentence Lewis to the maximum guideline sentence of 21 years, 10 months in prison.

In addition to the 210-month prison sentence, Marshall ordered Lewis to serve five years on supervised release after she leaves prison.