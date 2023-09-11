The only way out

The polls tell us that 70 percent of Americans don't want a Joe Biden-Donald Trump rematch because they don't want either to be president again.

Trump is the only president to have been impeached twice and the only former president to have been indicted (four times, no less), yet he maintains a 40-point lead over his nearest Republican rival.

Biden is by far the oldest president and showing clear signs of physical and cognitive decline. Although a recent AP-NORC poll tells us that 77 percent of Americans, including a remarkable 69 percent of Democrats, believe Biden would be too old to be effective if reelected to a second term, his lead over his nearest rival is even larger than Trump's.

We thus arrive at a perhaps unprecedented time in American history, in which our democratic process, or at least our long-standing two-party system which lies at the center of that process, appears intent upon forcing on Americans what Americans don't want, in stark contravention of everything found in democratic political theory.

A political system that many argued had become overly responsive to inevitably fluctuating voter whims (giving them what they wanted, in Mencken's words, "good and hard") has now become the opposite.

Such a problem compels a solution, and after lots of informed people have looked at it from various angles, only one seems sufficiently plausible to prevent us from witnessing Trump or Biden take the oath of office on Jan. 20, 2025: a quick winnowing of the GOP field and consolidation behind a single alternative to Trump.

As Hugo Gordon notes in the Washington Examiner, this will essentially involve executing the same maneuver that Democrats successfully executed when they united behind Biden to avoid what they saw as sure defeat with Bernie Sanders, only with Republicans now having to move much earlier than Democrats did because of perceptions of Trump's inevitability.

In Gordon's words, "Republicans don't have the luxury of time. If the party is to avoid disaster and avert another four terrible years of President Biden, its hopefuls cannot wait until Feb. 3, the date of the South Carolina primary, to rally to the candidate most likely to defeat Trump. ... The party needs to find its non-Trump champion before the end of October and thus give that person at least three months before the cornfield caucuses and gain momentum to top Trump in New Hampshire."

Poll data tells us that about a third of the Republican vote is "locked down" for Trump, but that still leaves enough open to alternatives, and if Republican contenders could prioritize victory in November 2024 over their personal ambitions (unlike in 2020), they would unite behind one of the only two at this point with a chance to beat Trump: Nikki Haley or Ron DeSantis.

If the race could be reduced to just Trump-DeSantis or Trump-Haley well before Iowa, the hunch is that the claim that a primary vote for Trump is really a vote for Biden would gain sufficient traction to propel DeSantis or Haley to the nomination, and that either would then be favored over the 81-year-old incumbent.

Again, if Trump is the Republican nominee, the election will be about him; if someone else is, it will be about Biden and his record. The thought even occurs that Republican contenders can position themselves firmly in opposition to the nation's slide into gerontocracy, given that the two front-runners have life-spans which, laid end to end, already reach back to about Appomattox.

Having a nominee other than Trump would also allow Republicans to better make the election about the desirability of a President Kamala Harris.

As a memory refresher, Biden engaged in spectacularly misguided race pandering when he committed to choosing a Black female as his running mate, a pledge which led to the hapless Harris.

But the same reason that Biden selected Harris -- race -- is now the same reason Democrats can't dump her (given the crucial role played by Black voters as the most reliable part of the Democratic base, one already, according to some evidence, less enthusiastic this time around).

Biden also can't resign the presidency without Harris becoming president and thus the party's incumbent nominee next year. Apart from the racial complications in Harris' case, no incumbent seeking renomination by their party has been denied it since Franklin Pierce in 1852.

Republicans should exploit this Democrat self-inflicted wound by simply pointing out that, if a vote for Trump in the primaries is essentially a vote for Biden in the general, a vote for Biden in the general is a vote for President Harris, given the likelihood that a man who is already visibly declining less than three years into his first term won't come close to finishing a second.

This shouldn't be that difficult for Republicans, or least Republicans with any interest in actually winning, to think through: Make sure your nominee is someone other than Trump, and then have that someone run against both Biden's record and the likely record of a President Harris.

Biden isn't really running for a second term, appearances to the contrary, and it will be the Republican task to convince enough voters that the name below his on the ballot is the real Democratic nominee.

Freelance columnist Bradley R. Gitz, who lives and teaches in Batesville, received his Ph.D. in political science from the University of Illinois.