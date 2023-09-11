Total fall enrollment rises for ASU System

Total enrollment for the Arkansas State University System is up this fall compared with the same time last year, and all system schools exceeded enrollment projections.

Total enrollment in the ASU System's seven institutions is 26,197 students, a 3.9% increase of 993 students over last fall, according to the system. The system's flagship, Arkansas State University, reported an all-time enrollment high. Arkansas State University Three Rivers paced the two-year colleges with a 15% increase in enrollment, although all five two-year schools reported higher enrollment from last fall.

"We know students have many options and considerations, so we're grateful to those who have chosen our ASU System institutions," ASU System President Chuck Welch said in a news release. "Our campuses are continually working to meet student needs and workforce demands through traditional and online offerings. Whether a student is seeking an advanced, research-based education or immediate specialized job training, I'm confident our campuses are fulfilling their missions."

Nationally, the percentage of people age 25 and older who have completed a bachelor's degree or higher is about 38%.

Only about a quarter of Arkansans have at least a bachelor's degree, however, which puts Arkansas ahead of only Mississippi and West Virginia, according to USA Facts, a not-for-profit, nonpartisan, civic initiative that analyzes government data.

Enrollment figures are based on the 11th day of classes. Those numbers change -- although typically not dramatically -- before colleges and universities make their official reports in October.

ARKANSAS STATE UNIVERSITY

Arkansas State has set a new high for fall enrollment, with 14,903 students, surpassing the previous high of 14,144 in the fall of 2017. Last fall, Arkansas State University reported a 2.4% increase, at 14,109 students -- the second-highest figure in the university's records -- compared with fall 2021's estimate of 13,772.

"This university is poised for great things in the upcoming years," Chancellor Todd Shields said in a university news release. "The more our state learns about the awesome opportunities here at A-State, the more students will choose to come to Jonesboro and become Red Wolves.

"We are the outstanding value for cost of attendance and the cost of living, but that's not why more and more students are selecting A-State," he added. "I've been here just over a year, and I can tell you there isn't any place like A-State."

This fall, enrollment is up 6% from last fall, according to A-State. The 1,608 new students included 163 international students, up 60 students from last fall, and 1,445 domestic first-year students, up from last fall's 1,185.

Overall, the class of first-time students is up 20% compared with 2022, according to the university. The number of students living on campus is 2,933, the highest occupancy with University Housing in the post-pandemic period.

"I know I said this last year about how alive campus was, but it's moved to another level this fall," Shields said in the release. "The campus is bustling, full of energy, and that's a great feeling."

Concurrent high school enrollment was up 5% with 700 students enrolled in courses with A-State from across the northeast Arkansas region.

With the state's first public College of Veterinary Medicine on track to open soon, Arkansas State will become the only campus in Arkansas to host both a medical and veterinary school, a biosciences institute, an international campus and the state's largest graduate school.

"Arkansas State's record enrollment is a pleasant surprise in light of trends among regional universities across the country," Welch said. "The planned addition of the College of Veterinary Medicine adds to the momentum of A-State's role in graduate and professional education."

Arkansas State enrollment figures include the university's campus in Mexico, which this fall has 871 students, down from 918 last fall. Campus Queretaro had 894 students in the fall of 2021.

Campus Queretaro students are considered Arkansas State students and receive Arkansas State degrees, but the ASU System doesn't request state funding for those students, according to Jeff Hankins, ASU System vice president for strategic communications and economic development. Campus Queretaro "actually is a branch or campus of A-State."

HENDERSON STATE UNIVERSITY

Henderson State University fell 15.1%, from 2,519 to 2,139, in enrollment, but outperformed a budgeted loss of 20%, according to the ASU System.

"We anticipated a significant decrease at Henderson with the difficult decisions that had to be made with program reductions, but we are pleased that enrollment exceeded our budgeted expectations and positive trends emerged," Welch said.

In May 2022, the ASU System board of trustees unanimously approved cuts to Henderson State that eliminated 88 faculty positions and 25 degree programs, including programs in English, mathematics, biology and chemistry, to address financial calamity at the university. HSU has since regained financial footing and actually added two new degrees this fall, a Bachelor of Science degree in natural sciences and a Bachelor of Science degree in secondary education with a focus on math education.

Students who opt for the natural sciences degree will be able to go on to various medical fields if they choose, Celya Taylor, associate vice chancellor for academic affairs and dean of the faculty, said. "We already have 20" students who have opted for it, and "we haven't recruited, yet."

HSU continues its climb back to financial stability, Chancellor Chuck Ambrose said at the end of last month. "We can collectively say we saved a college. I really believe that."

At its nadir in 2019, HSU had only seven days' cash on hand -- the ASU System recommendation is 60 days' cash on hand -- but at the end of August, Henderson State had 62 days' cash on hand, or a little over $8 million, said Bernadette Hinkle, vice chancellor for finance and administration. HSU has also reduced its annual operating expenses by $16 million over the past four years, down to $48 million in fiscal year 2023.

At this time last fall, Henderson State's enrollment was 2,526, compared with 2,914 at the same point in 2021.

This fall, the campus has "more energy" than in previous years, and "the vibe is completely different," Talisha Givan, chief learning officer and vice chancellor for academic affairs, explained at the end of August. The university has been more intentional about putting students first, which included a "reimagined first-year experience" that assigns student-mentors to freshmen.

"We're taking care of our students, first," she said. "That's who we are."

The "every student every day" mentality also included a Welcome Week that was "unlike any other in recent years," said Ambrose. Roughly 39 activities and events were part of Welcome Week, which aimed to connect students on campus in order to retain them.

Each day, Givan and Eric Flowers -- associate vice chancellor for student success and strategic initiatives -- visit the campus cafeteria during lunch to build connections with students, said the latter. "Everything we do needs to be intentional, inside and outside the classroom."

Students will also soon have a new chancellor, as HSU alumnus Bob Fisher takes over Sept. 15 following Ambrose's resignation. Ambrose announced last month his intent to resign Sept. 15 after two years at HSU.

Fisher, who is a true interim and will not be a candidate for the chancellor's role beyond his interim tenure, "is a committed leader and a role model for leadership," said Ambrose. At Belmont University, where Fisher was president for more than two decades and presided over significant growth, he "set a standard and did it with character and integrity."

"It's exciting for the community that he'll be back" at HSU, where Fisher served as Student Government Association president and later dean of the School of Business, Ambrose added. "I'm grateful he's coming back to campus."

Fisher feels "blessed to come in" and help implement "the solid plan" already developed by HSU's leadership team, he said last month. "I don't see anything missing."

Recruiting, retaining and personalizing the HSU experience for students are already part of the plan, and "I plan to be intensely involved," he added. "Let's look ahead -- don't look back -- and envision [the] future" of HSU.

OTHERS

ASU Three Rivers in Malvern increased fall enrollment to 2,109 students, due in part to its partnership with the Saline County Career and Technical Campus in Benton, according to the ASU System. This is the second-straight year of significant attendance gains, as last fall ASU Three Rivers enrollment was up nearly 17% from the prior fall, 1,843 compared with 1,578.

ASU-Newport reported an 8% increase this fall, to 1,720 students. ASU-Newport was down nearly 15% last fall from the prior fall, at 1,560.

ASU Mid-South in West Memphis rose 4.4% to 1,022, reversing a notable decrease last fall. From the fall of 2021 to the fall of 2022, ASU Mid-South was down nearly 11%, with 976 students last fall.

ASU-Beebe and ASU-Mountain Home are both up 3.1% this fall, to 3,018 and 1,286 students, respectively. That's a smaller increase for the former than last fall, when ASU-Beebe was up 4.5% from the fall of 2021, at 2,905 students.

"The work we do to retain and graduate students is invaluable to the communities we serve. I'm proud of our faculty and staff who work tirelessly to recruit, advise, teach and support our students," ASU-Beebe Chancellor Jennifer Methvin said in a news release Friday from the school. "It is promising to see the numbers for returning students increase, [and] we are also seeing students taking fuller class loads, which shows their commitment to getting back to the classroom. All these increases point to higher graduation rates and more students meeting their educational and career goals."

ASU-Beebe recorded a 6.7% increase in returning students this fall and a 2.1% increase in concurrent high school student enrollment, according to ASU-Beebe.

"I feel good about where we are," ASU-Mountain Home Chancellor Bentley Wallace said last month. The college continues to balance online learning in more general education courses with the growth of technical education and health care programs, which require more "hands-on" experiences.

Traditional students and those who also enroll in some online classes make up nearly two-thirds of ASU System institutions, with 35% enrolled exclusively online, according to Hankins. Total system enrollment includes 22.6% of students in graduate classes and 17.2% who are high school concurrent students.

Freshmen Kourtney Pence and Tyra Patterson were attracted to ASU-Mountain Home due to its proximity to their home -- both grew up just outside Mountain Home -- as well as its value.

"I like it" so far, Pence -- who is studying education -- said during her first week of classes. "The campus is nice, and everyone is extremely friendly."

Patterson appreciates the convenience of class schedules, with her courses in close proximity during the school day, she said. "Classes are put together well."

Enrollment at ASU-Mountain Home last fall increased 1%, from 1,247 to 1,258, from the fall of 2021.