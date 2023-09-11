Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded Aug. 31-Sept. 6 in the Washington County Clerk's Office.

Aug. 31

Jovel Benavidez Vasquez, 46, and Ana Irene Mancia Recinos, 41, both of Springdale

Travis Drew Harrman, 30, Huntsville, and McKenzie Elizabeth Natasha Peters, 32, Springdale

Corbin Scott Martin, 25, and Hannah Olivia Taylor, 25, both of Fayetteville

Gabriel Michael Nunziato, 23, and Laney Ellen Lindabury, 22, both of Prairie Grove

Austin Dale Riley, 36, and Teagan Nicole Piazza, 30, both of Springdale

Sept. 1

Robert Garrett Antley, 58, and Darla Kay Jordan, 59, both of Springdale

Jose Pedro Blancas Guerrero, 26, and Kaitlyn Nicole Gentry, 25, both of Fayetteville

Larry Joe Bottoms, 52, Huntsville, and Kimberly Diane Hattabaugh, 49, Fayetteville

Tyler Nicholas Brewer, 20, and Kaitlyn Elizabeth Hager, 18, both of Lincoln

Christopher Jesse Chambless, 42, and Stephanie Michelle Patton, 45, both of Prairie Grove

Paul Edward Crawford III, 27, and Clarissa Joy Magley, 27, both of Springdale

Jacob Ross Dickerson, 29, Edom, Texas, and Reagan Rhea-Anne Minefee, 29, Lufkin, Texas

Jessy Flores, 30, and Mercedes Guadalupe Ramirez Sandoval, 29, both of Springdale

Joseph Martin Frazier, 34, and Claire Catherine Hollowell, 30, both of Fayetteville

J. Michael Wayne Gordon, 41, Perkins, Okla., and Whitney Nicole Asbell, 34, Bristow, Okla.

George Michael Guild, 58, and Regina Marie Irene Davis, 61, both of Springdale

Laurana Paige Hicks, 22, and Carrie Elizabeth Dawson, 37, both of Fayetteville

Thomas Joseph Lencowski, 22, Springdale, and Daphanie Michelle Weber, 23, Rogers

Nickolas LeRex Masters, 25, and Danyelle Christa Dawn Hall, 23, both of Springdale

Luke Anthony Osburn, 38, and Meredith Jeanette Massey, 35, both of Fayetteville

Lane Jacob Park, 22, and Grace Renee Hudson, 23, both of Springdale

Oscar Elias Pineda Valle, 21, and Devora Astrid Marin Castaneda, 26, both of Springdale

Mason Arlander Ridenoure, 31, and Kylie Wilson Peel, 28, both of Fayetteville

Dakota James Robertson, 23, and Kaylisa Renee Deaton, 21, both of Prairie Grove

Jorge Alberto Rogel Delgado, 21, and Leslye Yvette Enriquez Gonzalez, 21, both of Rogers

Michael Gabriel Stevens, 32, and Sandy Patricia Torres, 30, both of Springdale

Chase Ryan Tokarz, 21, San Antonio, Texas, and Karma Isabella Ashby, 20, Springdale

Christian Anthony Vest, 32, and Abigail Frances Siedschlag, 28, both of Fayetteville

Quincy Thaine Whitham, 32, Moscow, Kan., and Stephanie Caroline Philpot, 30, Starkville, Miss.

Sept. 5

Steven Wesley Bryant, 49, Springdale, and Susan Lucretia Burns, 59, Fayetteville

John Robert Fowler, 25, and Ashley Rachelle Thompson, 25, both of Fayetteville

Jacob Bradford Holloway, 25, and Chandler Elisabeth Miller, 25, both of Farmington

Brandon Huy Luong, 32, and Dorothee Salvilla Garcia, 28, both of Springdale

Christopher William Murray, 41, and Tamara Marie Welch, 37, both of Fayetteville

Zachary Lee Taylor, 23, Fayetteville, and Brynn Ashton Elliott, 23, Siloam Springs

Sept. 6

Sara Nicole Allen, 25, and Radiance Murphy Orrin, 25, both of Fayetteville

Geoffrey Lance Blakeley, 58, and Margaret Helen Allen, 57, both of Elm Springs

Heath Isaac Bright, 20, and Mary Katherine Dennis, 21, both of Springdale

Clay Samuel Carrigan, 23, and Adrianna Nicole Peter, 23, both of Springdale

William Alex Clayton, 40, and Sara Rain Guthery, 43, both of Springdale

Magdiel Espinoza Saldierna, 43, and Flor Esthela Sanchez Garcia, 38, both of Springdale

Leah Kay Parrott, 29, and Elizabeth Marie Gathright, 28, both of Neosho, Mo.