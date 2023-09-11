Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded Aug. 31-Sept. 6 in the Washington County Clerk's Office.
Aug. 31
Jovel Benavidez Vasquez, 46, and Ana Irene Mancia Recinos, 41, both of Springdale
Travis Drew Harrman, 30, Huntsville, and McKenzie Elizabeth Natasha Peters, 32, Springdale
Corbin Scott Martin, 25, and Hannah Olivia Taylor, 25, both of Fayetteville
Gabriel Michael Nunziato, 23, and Laney Ellen Lindabury, 22, both of Prairie Grove
Austin Dale Riley, 36, and Teagan Nicole Piazza, 30, both of Springdale
Sept. 1
Robert Garrett Antley, 58, and Darla Kay Jordan, 59, both of Springdale
Jose Pedro Blancas Guerrero, 26, and Kaitlyn Nicole Gentry, 25, both of Fayetteville
Larry Joe Bottoms, 52, Huntsville, and Kimberly Diane Hattabaugh, 49, Fayetteville
Tyler Nicholas Brewer, 20, and Kaitlyn Elizabeth Hager, 18, both of Lincoln
Christopher Jesse Chambless, 42, and Stephanie Michelle Patton, 45, both of Prairie Grove
Paul Edward Crawford III, 27, and Clarissa Joy Magley, 27, both of Springdale
Jacob Ross Dickerson, 29, Edom, Texas, and Reagan Rhea-Anne Minefee, 29, Lufkin, Texas
Jessy Flores, 30, and Mercedes Guadalupe Ramirez Sandoval, 29, both of Springdale
Joseph Martin Frazier, 34, and Claire Catherine Hollowell, 30, both of Fayetteville
J. Michael Wayne Gordon, 41, Perkins, Okla., and Whitney Nicole Asbell, 34, Bristow, Okla.
George Michael Guild, 58, and Regina Marie Irene Davis, 61, both of Springdale
Laurana Paige Hicks, 22, and Carrie Elizabeth Dawson, 37, both of Fayetteville
Thomas Joseph Lencowski, 22, Springdale, and Daphanie Michelle Weber, 23, Rogers
Nickolas LeRex Masters, 25, and Danyelle Christa Dawn Hall, 23, both of Springdale
Luke Anthony Osburn, 38, and Meredith Jeanette Massey, 35, both of Fayetteville
Lane Jacob Park, 22, and Grace Renee Hudson, 23, both of Springdale
Oscar Elias Pineda Valle, 21, and Devora Astrid Marin Castaneda, 26, both of Springdale
Mason Arlander Ridenoure, 31, and Kylie Wilson Peel, 28, both of Fayetteville
Dakota James Robertson, 23, and Kaylisa Renee Deaton, 21, both of Prairie Grove
Jorge Alberto Rogel Delgado, 21, and Leslye Yvette Enriquez Gonzalez, 21, both of Rogers
Michael Gabriel Stevens, 32, and Sandy Patricia Torres, 30, both of Springdale
Chase Ryan Tokarz, 21, San Antonio, Texas, and Karma Isabella Ashby, 20, Springdale
Christian Anthony Vest, 32, and Abigail Frances Siedschlag, 28, both of Fayetteville
Quincy Thaine Whitham, 32, Moscow, Kan., and Stephanie Caroline Philpot, 30, Starkville, Miss.
Sept. 5
Steven Wesley Bryant, 49, Springdale, and Susan Lucretia Burns, 59, Fayetteville
John Robert Fowler, 25, and Ashley Rachelle Thompson, 25, both of Fayetteville
Jacob Bradford Holloway, 25, and Chandler Elisabeth Miller, 25, both of Farmington
Brandon Huy Luong, 32, and Dorothee Salvilla Garcia, 28, both of Springdale
Christopher William Murray, 41, and Tamara Marie Welch, 37, both of Fayetteville
Zachary Lee Taylor, 23, Fayetteville, and Brynn Ashton Elliott, 23, Siloam Springs
Sept. 6
Sara Nicole Allen, 25, and Radiance Murphy Orrin, 25, both of Fayetteville
Geoffrey Lance Blakeley, 58, and Margaret Helen Allen, 57, both of Elm Springs
Heath Isaac Bright, 20, and Mary Katherine Dennis, 21, both of Springdale
Clay Samuel Carrigan, 23, and Adrianna Nicole Peter, 23, both of Springdale
William Alex Clayton, 40, and Sara Rain Guthery, 43, both of Springdale
Magdiel Espinoza Saldierna, 43, and Flor Esthela Sanchez Garcia, 38, both of Springdale
Leah Kay Parrott, 29, and Elizabeth Marie Gathright, 28, both of Neosho, Mo.