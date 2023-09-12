15 people arrested in Northwest Arkansas on various charges





Arrests

Arkansas State Police

Austin Cagle, 24, of 20225 Fawn Road in Springdale, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Cagle was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center 0n $100,000 bond.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

Alfredo Cuevas, 59, of 4921 Yellow Pine Lane in Las Vegas, was arrested Saturday in connection with sexual assault and sexual indecency with a child. Cuevas was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

Andrew Young, 23, of 2204 Douglas St. in Bentonville, was arrested Sunday in connection with domestic battering. Young was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Jeremy White, 26, of 601 W. Easy St. D12 in Rogers, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member and domestic battering. White was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

Jasmine Henson, 44, of 940 N. Oakland Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with permitting child abuse. Henson was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Michael Henson, 51, of Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with rape and sexual assault. Henson was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $250,000 bond.

Lucas Longfellow, 20, of 2509 W. Houston St. in Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault. Longfellow was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

Justin Vanderpool, 39, of 810 E. Ash St., in Fayetteville, was arrested Saturday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver. Vanderpool was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Jack Berry, 27, of 202 S. Barton Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Berry was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

Justin Minnitee, 21, of 2378 Boulder Springs Drive in Ellenwood, Ga., was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault. Minnitee was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Springdale

Leanna Wingett, 19, of 16019 Skyline Drive in Garfield, was arrested Saturday in connection with battery and assault. Wingett was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Jose Vazquez-Mejorado, 30, of 1616 N. Boxley Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Sunday in connection with forgery. Vazquez-Mejorado was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Justin McAbee, 25, of 19760 Tara Road in Springdale, was arrested Saturday in connection with domestic battering. McAbee was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $35,000 bond.

Ryan Harriman, 37, of 10401 S. Arkansas 59 in Summers, was arrested Saturday in connection with endangering the welfare of a minor. Harriman was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

Kelsey Levy, 31, of 233 Rheas Mill Road in Farmington, was arrested Monday in connection with abuse of adults. Levy was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.



