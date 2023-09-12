9/11 remembered at two events in PB

Two Sept. 11 memorial events were held in Pine Bluff on Monday, one honoring the firefighters who lost their lives on that fateful day 22 years ago and the other focusing on Pine Bluff's Nehamon Lyons IV, a sailor who was killed at the Pentagon.

Each year, the Pine Bluff Fire Department calls its officers to attention at all fire stations at 8:58 a.m., when Chief Shauwn Howell says a few words and there is a moment of silence, followed by the sounding of fire truck sirens. For the city's main fire station, the ceremony took place at the flagpole located north of the city's Civic Center.

When two terrorist-hijacked planes hit the World Trade Center towers on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, firefighters rushed to the rescue. Some 343 of them, along with dozens of other first-responders, died in the attempt. Almost 3,000 people died in the attacks.

At noon, at the Pine Bluff Memorial Garden, located adjacent to the Civic Center, a few dozen people gathered to mark the day that killed four Arkansans, including Lyons, a petty officer who was working at the Pentagon when it was hit by a third plane.

Mayor Shirley Washington said that as time goes by, young people will not have the experience of having lived through 9/11.

"They won't know unless we apprise them of this occurrence," she said. "This changed America. This changed the world. America will never be the same. It's important that we keep this alive."

She said the horror of the day was only part of the story.

"Although our nation was wounded, we endured," said Washington, who read a proclamation honoring Lyons and all those who lost their lives in the attack.

The mayor's remarks were accentuated by Avery M. Martin, a fourth-grader at Friendship Aspire Academy and daughter of Carla and Travis Martin Sr. She read a poem, originally written in 2001 by a seventh-grader, Hannah Schoechert, entitled "We're Still Standing," which had been adapted for Monday's presentation.

The 9/11 ceremony for Lyons has for years been conducted at Dollarway High School, where he went to school, under the direction of Linda Simmons, who has since retired. Now, because there is no Dollarway School District, the ceremony has been moved to the city's Memorial Garden.

Simmons said she remembers when Lyons, who graduated from Dollarway High School in 1989 and played in the school band, was a student of hers.

"He would carry that big bass drum and would hit it with every fiber of his being," she said. "In my class, he would listen intently and was an honor student, but he was also a jokester."

Simmons said she had a nice portrait of Lyons that she used each year and has since given it to the veterans office in Pine Bluff where it is now displayed.

There is also a scholarship that is given to ROTC students in Lyons' name, Simmons said as she recognized the other members of the scholarship committee, one of whom is Classie Green, who, as head of the local chapter of AARP, organized Monday's event.

Lyons' aunt, Gloria Lyons, also spoke briefly, saying she was thankful that her nephew would not be forgotten.

"He was a lovely young man," she said. "I still remember him as a very dedicated young man."

A fourth plane, United Airlines Flight 93, was also hijacked by terrorists who planned to crash it into another government building in Washington, D.C. Passengers, however, fought back, forcing the plane to crash in a field near Somerset County, Penn.

Avery M. Martin, a fourth-grader in Pine Bluff, recites a poem written in 2001 about the 9/11 attacks during a memorial ceremony on Monday. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Byron Tate)

