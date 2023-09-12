OPINION | HUGH MCDONALD: A more competitive state





The Arkansas Legislature is holding a special session to consider personal and corporate tax cuts. The proposal includes reducing the personal income-tax rate from 4.7 percent to 4.4 percent and reducing the top corporate income-tax rate from 5.1 percent to 4.8 percent. It also includes a one-time $150 tax credit for about 1 million middle-class taxpayers making less than $90,000 a year.

If passed, these cuts in addition to cuts made earlier this year would represent an annual statewide tax savings of $250 million in personal income taxes and $58 million in corporate income taxes. It would also mark the second round of tax cuts since Gov. Sarah Sanders took office in January and demonstrate a strong commitment to existing and prospective businesses.

Additionally, the Sanders administration is proposing the creation of the Arkansas Reserve Fund, with plans to fill it with $710 million. The Arkansas Reserve Fund would work as a backstop to make sure our state maintains a balanced budget.

The session presents a golden opportunity to continue to move Arkansas in the right direction in the ultra-competitive arena of business attraction and expansion. When businesses look for their next location for a manufacturing plant or software development team, there are a few factors high on their list of priorities.

Business climate matters. Arkansas continues to make strides in becoming more competitive, but we've still got a ways to go. It has made solid progress in minimizing unnecessary, burdensome regulations. The recent 2023 ALEC-Laffer State Economic Competitiveness Index ranked Arkansas 15th in the nation for Economic Outlook, a forward-looking forecast based on the state's standing in 15 key state policy variables such as top marginal and corporate tax rates, property tax and sales tax burden, debt service as a share of tax revenue, public employees per 10,000, Workers Comp costs, recent tax changes, etc. The proposed tax reductions move the ball in the right direction. But we have to remember our competition is doing the same thing.

The bottom line matters. Companies make business decisions in the long-term interests of their investors. The proposed tax cuts will keep Arkansas on more companies' short lists of potential locations for expansion. When businesses choose Arkansas, that means more opportunities for higher wages and brighter futures for Arkansans and their families. It means fewer Arkansans have to leave the state for jobs, and more people come here and call The Natural State home.

Workforce matters. Arkansans are known for their strong work ethic across a diverse range of communities and industries. Governor Sanders has committed to further equipping the state's workforce through education and training aligned to the skills needed by companies that call Arkansas home today and for the future.

Quality of life and place matters. Companies today place a high value on the location their employees will call home. They pay attention to states that get kids to read at grade level by third grade, offer welcoming and safe neighborhoods, a low cost of living, art, entertainment and outdoor recreation options. With beautiful outdoor amenities, world-class museums, unique foods and a business-friendly environment, Arkansas is an inviting option for businesses.

But other states fight for the same jobs and opportunities that we do. This week's special session can create more positive momentum for Arkansas, help new and existing businesses invest, expand and grow, which creates more jobs, more wealth, raises the overall tax base and creates room for additional tax reductions in the future. The benefits will have positive economic impacts on the state and its citizens for generations.

Hugh McDonald is secretary of the Arkansas Department of Commerce.



