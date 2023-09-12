Audit indicates Forrest City School District awarded $12M in no-bid contracts jobs, contrary to state law

FORREST CITY -- The Forrest City School District awarded $12 million in no-bid contracts jobs, contrary to state law, according to an audit reviewed Thursday by state lawmakers.

The no-bid contracts were procured through The Interlocal Purchasing System, known as TIPS or TAPS, an organization that lists contractors that have already been vetted by the state. Forrest City Superintendent Tiffany Hardrick said the Forrest City School Board approved the contracts. The program is a form of cooperative contracts where government agencies may share contract details with one another to cut down on costs.

"We operated based on our understanding of the rule and how we've been operating," Hardrick said. "And how we know others operate, so we thought it was just normal practice."

The district did not solicit bids for five construction contracts according to the audit, which are required by Arkansas law.

Those contracts are:

$7.3 million for additions and renovations for Central and Stewart elementary schools.

$1.7 million for the Industrial Arts Building.

$1.5 million for parking lot rehabilitation.

$1.2 million for Mustang Arena HVAC.

$293,958 for flooring in various buildings.

"What drew us to take a further look into this and specifically the procurement method used for these projects was the significance of the expenditures and the number of times that method was used," Deputy Legislative Auditor Matt Fink said.

The school district hired state Sen. Reginald Murdock, D-Marianna, who also owns a construction business, and paid him $726,416 to oversee nine construction contracts in fiscal year 2022. Hardrick said the school district was just following what it thought was normal procedure.

For Murdock, the audit found "the District could not document that procedures were followed to select a construction manager for construction of multiple projects around campus." While the audit does not specifically name Murdock, the senator said he was hired by the school district to manage nine construction projects.

"All of these things were aboveboard," Murdock said. "I mean, these were approved through [the Arkansas Department of Education]. [Legislative] Audit is the only one that has said anything."

During the meeting, state Rep. Steve Hollowell, R-Forrest City, asked Hardrick about the procurement process for the construction manager contract that went to Murdock. Hardrick said the school district's board considered three contractors and selected Murdock based on his "proximity and familiarity with the area."

Hollowell asked Hardrick why the school district had a bid process for contracts to supply schools with milk and bread, but not for a construction manager.

"Why is that probably a bid process and the others aren't?" Hollowell said.

"I can't answer that," Hardrick said. "That's a, I guess, a legislative decision. I don't know."

Sandra Taylor, president of the Forrest City School Board, said there was ambiguity in state law and she did not realize the district had to bid out contracts that were worth more than $50,000.

"This has been our common practice in the district and, you know, throughout the state it seems like," Taylor said. "And the laws are [ambiguous]."

Annie Norman, a member of the Forrest City School Board, said she voted for the contracts, but said after training learned the board should have had a thorough biding process. Norman said she attempted to get training to ensure they are following state laws but her motion was not voted on.

"Right now, I ask [about] everything," Norman said. "I don't vote on our financial statements no more because I look at stuff and it doesn't make sense."

The audit report also found the district overpaid three employees and underpaid three others because of a clerical error, and the district paid three consultants before their services were rendered.