Audubon field trip takes birders to River Valley sandpipers and more

Bird enthusiasts made an altitude adjustment, migrating south over the lofty Boston Mountains to the lowlands of the Arkansas River Valley to see...
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Audubon field trip takes birders to River Valley sandpipers and moreSouthbound fliers enjoy River Valley by Flip Putthoff, Annika Kaijo | Today at 2:45 a.m.
Sandpipers in the distance get the attention of bird enthusiasts Aug. 19 in the Kibler Bottoms near Alma. Birds migrating south from the Arctic find short grass to their liking because it's similar to tundra habitat, said Taylor Long, Northwest Arkansas Audubon Society field trip leader. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)
Print Headline: Bottomland birds
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT