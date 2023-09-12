Sections
Audubon field trip takes birders to River Valley sandpipers and more

Southbound fliers enjoy River Valley by Flip Putthoff, Annika Kaijo | Today at 2:45 a.m.
Sandpipers in the distance get the attention of bird enthusiasts Aug. 19 in the Kibler Bottoms near Alma. Birds migrating south from the Arctic find short grass to their liking because it's similar to tundra habitat, said Taylor Long, Northwest Arkansas Audubon Society field trip leader. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)


Bird enthusiasts made an altitude adjustment, migrating south over the lofty Boston Mountains to the lowlands of the Arkansas River Valley to see...

Print Headline: Bottomland birds

