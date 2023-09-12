Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com or use our newsroom email pbcnews@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Tuesday, Sept. 12

PBSB sets special meeting

The Pine Bluff School Board will hold a special called meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The meeting will be held in the boardroom of the Jordan Chanay building, 1215 W. Pullen St., according to a news release.

Free prostate screenings set

Arkansas Urology, 7211 Dollarway Road in White Hall, will offer free prostate cancer screenings from 4-7 p.m. today. The screenings are open to the public, according to a news release. The events are being held across the state and offer men the opportunity to receive a potentially life-saving prostate cancer screening free. Participants are also eligible to win door prizes at each event, including a 65-inch television. Details: (501) 263-0926 or www.ArkansasUrology.com/Kickoff-to-Mens-Health/.

Ivy Center hosts math workshop

The Ivy Center for Education Inc. will present "Understanding Mathematics Workshop" from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Generator, 435 S. Main St. The presenter will be Karl Walker, graduate coordinator of Computer Science and Technology at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. Seventh through 12th graders are encouraged to attend. Parents are also encouraged to join workshop, according to a news release. Those who cannot attend in person may join on Zoom using ID: 856 8296 4187 and Passcode: 351061. For details, send emails to Mattie Collins at mattie1908@gmail.com or Patricia Berry at pb867@gmail.com.

TOPPS to give away food

Targeting Our People's Priorities with Service (TOPPS), 1000 Townsend Drive, will give away food boxes Sept. 12 from 10 a.m. until all boxes have been distributed. All interested parties are to attend.The event will be conducted via a drive-through method, with each household limited to one box. Upon arrival, registration will be required, and people must be present to receive a box, according to a news release.

Wednesday, Sept. 13

Wedding Show Tour to stop in Pine Bluff

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Wedding Show will present the Wedding Show Tour from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center in Pine Bluff. Couples can stop by the center to receive a complimentary gift bag, including a Wedding Planner and Real Weddings magazine, both produced by the Democrat-Gazette. Also, on site will be samples from Miss Margaret's Unique Cakes. Couples will also receive a complimentary ticket to the Jan. 14, 2024, Wedding Show in Little Rock. Details: www.arkansasbridalcommunity.com or (501) 378- 3807.

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to Sandra Hope at shope@adgnewsroom.com or shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Beginning Wednesday, Sept. 13

New Faith presents music workshop

New Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 3800 Fir St., will host the Inaugural Musical Workshop lead by minister Shelvie Buck Henry from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 13-16. A native of Rison, Henry is described as a gifted musician, singer, teacher and composer. The concert will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 16. All singers are invited to participate. The registration fee is $25 per singer. To register, visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeN59MkSRYnX3FmTUmRKoy7slQ51etijDwkl40UKeTiwJkazg/viewform. For more details, email newfaith_mbc@yahoo.com, call the church at (870) 534.3811 or New Faith's pastor, the Rev. S.E. Shaw at (870) 692-1883.

Thursday, Sept. 14

Stakeholders to meet

The Pine Bluff School District Unified Stakeholders will meet at 6 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Generator, 435 Main St. Wilma Kindle is the president, according to a news release.

NAACP to meet

The Pine Bluff NAACP Branch will hold its monthly membership meeting at 6 p.m. Sept. 14 at Bethany Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 1923 S. Olive St.

ASC to celebrate ARTx3 connection

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ASC) will unveil and celebrate the convergence of all three facilities into a new, all-inclusive concept during the ARTx3 Campus Connection Event from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023 at ASC, 701 S. Main St. The event will begin at 5 p.m. with drinks, light hors d'oeuvres, and information about the ARTx3 campus initiative. The evening will include guided tours of the ARTx3 campus and an opening reception for "Unattainable Forms" by artist Carly Dahl.

Friday, Sept. 15

State education board meets at PB

The state Board of Education meeting will be held at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 15 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The board will continue to receive written public comment via email and postal mail. To ensure state board members have sufficient time to review the comments, public comments should be received by 10:30 a.m. Sept. 14. Comments can be emailed to ade.commissioner@ade.arkansas.gov or mailed to the Arkansas Department of Education, Division of Elementary and Secondary Education, Four Capitol Mall, Room 304-A, Little Rock, AR 72201, according to a news release. The agenda for the State Board meeting will be available at https://bit.ly/427Kbel and the meeting will be available via live stream at https://www.myarkansaspbs.org/arcan.

VFW Post 4455 POW/MIA Ceremony set

Pine Bluff's Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4455 at 1518 E. Harding Ave. will host a remembrance ceremony at 6 p.m. Sept. 15 in observance of Prisoner of War/Missing in Action Day. September 15 is the nationally designated POW/MIA Day, according to a news release. The Watson Chapel JROTC will start the program with Posting of the Colors. Representatives of each military service branch will walk and place their wreath down front at the post. Then, each item on the Fallen Soldiers Table will be explained, followed by light refreshments and fellowship. The bar will open after the ceremony and Karaoke starts at 8:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend. Theresa Orso is president of the VFW Auxiliary, Post 4455, Pine Bluff.

Through Friday, Sept. 15

Deadline approaches for arts awards

The deadline to submit a nomination for the 2024 Governor's Arts Awards is Friday, according to a news release from the Arkansas Arts Council. The annual awards program recognizes individuals, organizations and businesses for their outstanding contributions to the arts in Arkansas. Recipients are nominated by the public, then selected by an independent panel of arts professionals, according to the release. The nomination form is available at https://www.arkansasheritage.com/arkansas-art-council/aac-programs/governor's-arts-awards. Details: Cheri Leffew at cheri.leffew@arkansas.gov.

Shade tree applications open for schools

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Forestry Division is accepting applications for the 2023 Shade Trees on Playground program through Sept. 15. Arkansas schools needing additional shade on playgrounds can find the STOP program application and guidelines at agriculture.arkansas.gov/forestry/urban-community-forestry/stop-program/.

Beginning Friday, Sept. 15

Worship, brunch set

SILENT NO MORE: Community Night of Worship and Brunch will be hosted by Aaron and Kae Spencer of the Abundant Life Ministry. Worship will take place Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. at 8203 Dollarway Road in White Hall (across from White Hall Junior High School.) Brunch will be served on Sept. 16 at a private location. "We invite everyone to come dressed comfortably, and if they desire, to bring their prayer mats, pillows or whatever they need," Kae Spencer said. "The atmosphere will be set with prayer, praise and worship." Details: (703) 231-1127 or P.O. Box 21377, White Hall, AR 71612, or send prayer requests to kaesspencer@gmail.com.

Saturday, Sept. 16

House of Bread to open pantry

House of Bread Deliverance Church, 1501 W. Second Ave., will hold its monthly food giveaway Saturday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. or until all food boxes are gone. All clients will need proof of identification or utility bills and the proof must match. New clients must fill out the intake form. Previous clients who are in the database will only need their driver's license or identification, according to a news release. Details: (870) 872-2196.

Gospel Music Month celebrated

September is Arkansas Gospel Music Heritage Month and a celebration will acknowledge the contributions of local and statewide honorees, while furthering awareness of the mainstream role Gospel music plays in Arkansas. The celebration will be held at 5 p.m. Sept. 16 at Gaines Street Baptist Church at Little Rock. The doors will open at 4 p.m. and admission is free, according to a news release. This year's Living Legends honorees include Kim Jones Sneed, publisher and founder of Stuff in The Bluff.com; Donna Williams Huskey, a local choral director and businesswoman; Stephen T. Robinson I, a pastor; and Robert L. Armond III. Details: (870) 718-7802 or arkansasgospelmusic@hotmail.com.

Cleanup to be held

The Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service and the Southeast Arkansas Stormwater Education Program will conduct a clean-up event from 8-10 a.m. Sept. 16. Volunteers will meet at Pine Bluff First Assembly Church, 1002 Ridgway Road. Volunteers will meet in the church parking lot at 8 a.m. to collect supplies and receive cleanup assignments. Volunteers will provide their own transportation to clean-up sites. Bottled water, juice, and donuts will be available to volunteers, according to a news release. Details: Kevin Harris, extension agent/Urban Stormwater program, Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service, (870) 534-1033 or klharris@uada.edu.

Dollarway 1973 Class reunion set

The Dollarway High School Class of 1973 will celebrate its 50th reunion Sept. 16. All events will take place at the Courtyard by Marriott in Hot Springs. Hotel reservations are available at (501) 651-4366, according to a news release. Members can register for the reunion at bit.ly/DHS73. Details: Facebook DHS Class of 1973.

Thornton to host festival, BBQ cookoff

The city of Thornton and Thornton Step-By-Step, Inc. will jointly sponsor its third Fall Festival and second Hot Lips BBQ Cookoff on Sept. 16. This is an annual event designed to promote the legacy and rich heritage of the city along with capitalizing on future growth and expansion. The festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Roy Yarbrough City Park. The BBQ cookoff will take place across the street from the park near the fire substation and extending over onto the campus of the Greater St. Mark AME Church, according to a news release. The event is free and everyone is invited to attend and bring lawn chairs.

Sunday, Sept. 17

First MBC observes Women's Day

First Missionary Baptist Church, 4500 Faucett Road, will observe its Women's Day at 11 a.m. Sept. 17. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Tameka Lamb Green of Roanoke Missionary Baptist Church at Hot Springs. The theme is Christian Women Knowing and Doing the Will of God (Eph. 5;17.) Choir rehearsal will be 6:30 p.m. Sept. 14 and the director will be Bessie Lancelin.

Antioch MBC honors pastor, wife

Antioch Missionary Baptist Church of Sherrill will observe the first anniversary of the pastor and wife, the Rev. David and Cynthia Holmes, at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 17. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Kevin Crumpton Sr., pastor of Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church of Pine Bluff. The theme is "Christ is also the head of the church, which is his body. He is the beginning, supreme over all who rise from the dead." (Col. 1:18.)

Tuesday, Sept. 19

3rd Ward residents to meet

The 3rd Ward Community Watch Meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 19 at Destiny Worship Center, 4700 W. 28th Ave. All residents of the ward are invited to attend, according to a news release.

WC water meeting set

Watson Chapel Water Association will hold its annual meeting at 5 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Watson Chapel Water Office. Brandon Biggs is the manager. Details: (870) 879-1392.

Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 19

'The Diary of Anne Frank' auditions set

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is looking for children and adult performers to kick off the 2024 theater season with an adaptation of "The Diary of Anne Frank." In-person auditions are set for 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 19 and Sept. 21 at ART WORKS on Main, 627 S. Main St. Auditioners may show up at any time during those hours and can register at asc701.org/auditions. Performances are Jan. 26-28 and performers must be available for all shows, according to a news release. Details: Lindsey Collins, ASC's theater programs manager, at lcollins@asc701.org or call (870) 536-3375.

Beginning Wednesday, Sept. 20

Barraque Street MBC holds revival

Barraque Street Missionary Baptist Church, 1800 W. Pullen St., will conduct revival at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 20-21. The guest speaker for this event will be the Rev. F.D. Sampson Sr., pastor emeritus of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church of Houston, Texas. The Rev. Sidney D. Milton Sr. is pastor of Barraque Street church.

Thursday, Sept. 21

Retired teachers group meets

The Jefferson County Retired Teachers Association will meet at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 21 in the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave. The guest speaker will be Tammy Gray, Arkansas Retired Teachers Association's communications director, according to the release. Member reservations are required for the luncheon provided by Rice First Class Catering at $12 per person. Newly retired teachers and staff will be guests but must make a reservation by calling (870) 543-0127. Membership dues of $10 are payable at this meeting.

Christian Women's luncheon set

The Christian Women's Connection invites the community to its luncheon at the Pine Bluff Country Club from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 21. The speaker will be Zelda Hoaglan, Stonecroft ministries area representative of Fayetteville. There will also be a presentation by Lindsey Collins, program manager of the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas at Pine Bluff. The luncheon is $21, which includes meal, drink, dessert, tax and gratuity. For reservations or cancellations, call Jennifer Keahey at (870) 540-9302. All reservations must be made three days in advance and attendees will be charged for reservations not kept.

Through Thursday, Sept. 21

Life of Paul art exhibit open at UAM

"The Life of Paul commission," an exhibition of paintings about the Apostle Paul by Randall M. Good, can be viewed in the Glassblock Gallery in the Fred J. Taylor Library and Technology Center at the University of Arkansas at Monticello through Sept. 21. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. On Sept. 21, Good will give a presentation on his art and life at 1 p.m. and a closing reception will be held for the exhibition from 4:30-5:30 p.m. The exhibition and events are free and open to the public.

Sunday, Sept. 24

Pleasant View honors pastor

Pleasant View Ministries Church, 1117 N. Palm St., will celebrate the 37th anniversary of the pastor, William A. Shaw Jr., at 11 a.m. Sept. 24. The focus scripture is "Remember your leaders who have taught you the Word of God. Think of all the good that has come from their lives, and try to trust the Lord as they do." (Hebrews 13:7 Living Bible) The service will feature special tributes from the Shaw siblings as well as others, in addition to praise dances, poetry (spoken word), and a Celebration Choir.

Through Sunday, Sept. 24

Video contest open to 9-12th graders

The Fort Smith International Film Festival, Ozark Media Arts Festival and Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission will host a statewide video contest for 9-12th graders to create a 30-second video commercial. The contest will run until Sept. 24 and winners will be announced Oct. 5 at the Ozark Media Arts Festival in Springdale. There is no fee to enter the contest, according to a news release. Students should focus their video on the Keep Arkansas Beautiful mission of inspiring individuals to improve their communities by educating, preventing litter, promoting recycling and keeping Arkansas beautiful. Videos must be submitted to Ozark Media Arts Festival on FilmFreeway at https://filmfreeway.com/OMAF.

Thursday, Sept. 28

VA plans virtual claims clinic

The Little Rock VA Regional Office will hold a virtual claims clinic for Arkansas Veterans from 4-6 p.m. Sept. 28. During the claims clinic, veterans may speak one-on-one to staff of the Little Rock VA Regional Office regarding their claims for VA benefits. To reserve a timeslot for the virtual claims clinic, veterans should call (501) 370-3829 before 4 p.m. Sept. 27, according to a news release.

JRMC to introduce doctors

Jefferson Regional Medical Center invites people to meet its newest physicians at an event at the Pine Bluff Country Club from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 28, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Friday, Sept. 29

Taste of Southeast Arkansas set

The Taste of Southeast Arkansas will be held Sept. 29 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. The cocktail hour is from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and tasting starts at 6:30 p.m., according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. The event features dishes from southeast Arkansas chefs. The Jefferson County Young Professionals host the fundraiser. For tickets or details, call the Chamber, (870) 535-0110 or visit www.jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Through Friday, Sept. 29

Teen Court seeks participants

Teen Court is accepting applications for new volunteers for the 2023-2024 school years. The Teen Court Program is a volunteer program for teens in grades 9-12 in Jefferson and Lincoln counties. The teen court (diversion) program offers teens the opportunity to decide on real life cases of first-time offenders. Volunteers serve in the roles of prosecuting attorney, defense attorney, clerk, bailiff, and jurors while earning community service hours, according to a news release. Teen Court applications will be available to pick up at the schools or at the Sixth Division Circuit Court. The deadline for applications to be submitted is Sept. 29. Details: Jeffrey Billingsley or LaShonaka Miller at (870) 541-5455 or visit the court at 301 E. Second Ave., between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Saturday, Sept. 30

Men's Health Expo set

Jefferson Regional Jones-Dunklin Cancer Center will host a Men's Health Expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 30 on the parking lot at 40th Avenue and Hickory Street. There will be educational information, activities, games, food, and door prizes including a $500 gift card and Apple watch.

Grand Prairie art contest set

The Arts Center of the Grand Prairie at Stuttgart will kick off the Grand Prairie Festival of the Arts Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the new Downtown Pocket Park. Artists will be on hand demonstrating and vendor booths will be available. In addition, there will be snacks, Childrens Art Area and a raffle to enter to win art supplies and a piece of art, according to a news release. The festival will be accepting entries in the Visual Arts Category for adults, youth and children Sept. 22-23 at the arts center. The dates for artists to bring their entries, reception, gallery times, and applications are available at www.grandprairiearts.com. On Oct. 3 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. the center will host an artists' reception open house. Details: Arts Center at (870) 673-1781 or artscenter001@gmail.com.

Through Saturday, Sept. 30

LIHEAP available for utility bill help

Entergy Arkansas customers who need help paying their summer utility bills can apply now for up to $475 through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The program's application period is open through Sept. 30 or until funds are depleted, according to a news release. The program is offered in all 75 counties in the state through community-based organizations, which can be found online at https://www.adeq.state.ar.us/energy/assistance/caad.aspx, along with a complete list of eligibility and required documentation to complete the application. In Arkansas, the Arkansas Department of Energy & Environment manages the program, but applications for assistance must be made through a community-based organization. Eligibility is determined by household size and income. For example, a single individual with a maximum monthly countable income of $1,859 and a family of four with $3,574 would both be eligible.

Sunday, Oct. 1

Architecture, fashion event set

Alex Foundation of Desha County, in partnership with Pulaski Technical College and Belk Department Store, will observe World Architecture Day. The observance will be held from 4-7 p.m. Oct, 1 at PTC's Center for Humanities and Arts, 3000 W. Scenic Drive, in North Little Rock. Alex Foundation will also recognize supporters at the event. Tickets can be purchased at https://uaptc.edu/charts/events and eventbrite.com.

Beginning Tuesday, Oct. 4

Word of Faith has conference

Word of Faith Full Gospel Baptist Church, 1108 S. Poplar St., will hold its Kingdom of God Conference at 7 p.m. Oct. 4-6. The lecturer will be the church's pastor, Henry Land Jr. The keynote speaker will be William J. Strong Sr., bishop of Greater New Bethel Church at Milwaukee, Wis. The theme is Knowing who you are in Christ – Knowing what all Christ has done for you.

Chamber, GFPB set candidate class

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce and Go Forward Pine Bluff will sponsor the Candidate Development Institute for potential political candidates. The sessions will be held Tuesdays, Oct. 4 through Nov. 14 from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Chamber, 510 S. Main St. The cost is $100 per person and includes dinner. (Class won't be held on Halloween, Oct. 31, according to a news release.) Neither the Chamber nor GFPB will endorse candidates for public office, according to the release. Details: Chamber: (870) 535-0110 or jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Beginning Saturday, Oct. 7

Blues concert series set

The "Blues By Budweiser" concert series will be back for a second season. In collaboration with MK Distributors and RJ's Grill & Bar, Port City Blues Society will again host live blues concerts the first Saturday of the month at RJ's Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St. The doors open at 7 p.m. and music begins at 8 p.m. Port City Blues Society members are admitted free. It's a $5 cover charge for non-members. The 2023-2024 concerts include: Oct. 7 -- Garry Burnside Band; Nov. 4 -- Big "A" and the Allstars Blues Band; Dec. 2 -- Johnie B and Queen Iretta Sanders Blues Review; Jan. 6, 2024 -- Charlotte Taylor and Gypsy Rain; and Feb. 3 -- Chad Marshall Band. Details: pc-blues.com or facebook.com/PCBluesSociety.

Tuesday, Oct. 10

Pretty in Pink Luncheon set

Pretty in Pink Stepping Into a Cure Luncheon will be held from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 10 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. Tickets are $50 each or $400 for a table of eight. For tickets or details, contact Laura Beth Shaner, (879) 541-7210. The sponsors are Jefferson Regional Foundation and Relyance Bank, according to the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce newsletter.

Thursday, Oct. 12

Neighbor to Neighbor hosts Bingo Burger Bash

Neighbor to Neighbor will hold its annual Bingo Burger Bash & Silent/Live Auction from 5-9 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. "Join us for our biggest fundraiser of the year and enjoy an evening of Bingo, burgers, awesome prizes, and live and silent auction items. All proceeds go to fulfilling our mission of feeding the hungry in Jefferson County and providing services to people in crisis," according to a news release. Tickets are $50 and sponsorships are available. Details: Neighbor to Neighbor, (870) 534-2883

Through Saturday, Oct. 14

ASC hosts Rosenzweig exhibition

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is hosting the 2023 Irene Rosenzweig Biennial Juried Exhibition. The exhibition will be on view in ASC's William H. Kennedy Jr. Gallery through Oct. 14. Admission to ASC's galleries is always free, according to a news release.

Beginning Sunday, Oct. 15

Back to School Prayer and Pizza set

Back to School Prayer and Pizza for children will be held at the following churches from 2-3 p.m. on these dates: Oct. 15, Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church; Nov. 12, Galilee Missionary Baptist Church; and Dec. 10, East End Church of God and Christ. Intercessors will pray at each event. Robbie Williams, president of the Helping Hands for the Communication Inc., and volunteers will serve the refreshments donated by business leaders (Dr. Martha Flowers, lawyer Efrem Neely, Dr. Brandi Wright, and Dr. Ronatae Graham). "Please join the movement through prayer for our children," said Dee Clay, spokesman. The event is free and open to the general public. Organizers ask that pastors and youth leaders participate.

Friday, Oct. 20

UAPB alumni plan ceremonies

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff/AM&N National Alumni Association will recognize its Hall of Fame Class of 2023 and hold other ceremonies at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place in conjunction with the Alumni Luncheon and General Membership Meeting and Alumni King and Queen Presentation, according to a news release. Details: https://uapbalumni.org/

Through Friday, Oct. 20

Applications available for wildland fire kits

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Forestry Division is accepting applications for wildland fire suppression kits through Oct. 20. The application can be found at cognitoforms.com/ArkansasAgriculture1/Application ForWildlandFireSuppressionKit. The Forestry Division received $293,154 through a United States Forest Service grant to provide 85 kits this year to rural volunteer fire departments across the state.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Pop Up in the Bluff set

Pop Up in the Bluff festival will be held in downtown Pine Bluff from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 28. The event will be set on Second Avenue between Main and Walnut streets. Pop Up will feature refreshments, entertainment, and family activities, according to a flier. Details: Pine Bluff Downtown Development, (870) 536-8742.

Breast cancer event honors B.J. Jackson

The Mt. Nebo Ninth annual Breast Cancer Event will be held at 9 a.m. Oct. 28 at the Saracen Landing Pavilion, 200 Lake Saracen Drive. The community is invited to attend the celebration honoring the memory of Billie Jean "B.J." Jackson. There will be a 2K walk run and a $30 entry fee includes a commemorative T-shirt. "Make plans to join us as we raise awareness, inspire hope, celebrate the survivors and encourage early detection. This event will feature a 2K walk/run, food vendors, shopping vendors, live entertainment and special guests," according to a news release. To register, visit mtnebobreastcancerbj.org. Details: events@stuffinthebluff.com or see the Facebook page for updates.

Through Saturday, Oct. 28

Art league exhibition on display

The 2023 Pine Bluff Art League Annual Exhibition opened Aug. 24 at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. The exhibition will remain on view in the International Paper Gallery at the ASC's home building, 701 S. Main St., through Oct. 28. It is sponsored by Pine Bluff Sand & Gravel Co. For details, call Vickie Coleman at (870) 540-9975. The exhibition webpage is available at asc701.org/exhibitions/2023-pine-bluff-art-league.

Monday, Oct. 30

Trunk or Treat Literacy Walk set

A Halloween Trunk or Treat Literacy Walk will be held from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 30 at 1301 Ridgway Road. The event is sponsored by the Pine Bluff Early Childhood Association, according to a flier.

Through Wednesday, Nov. 1

Senator accepts academy nominations

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) is accepting applications for service academy nominations. To be considered for a nomination, applications must be submitted by Nov. 1, according to a news release."Students who attend U.S. service academies and go on to serve their country in uniform are the pride of Arkansas, and I encourage each young Arkansan with a sincere interest to apply," Cotton said.Details: Nicole Millar (501) 223-9081. The application and other requirements are available at https://oampublic.senate.gov/constituent/login/1db3bd4d-c662-42c6-a041-e4f3ac44e44c/

Through Monday, Nov. 5

Walk Across Arkansas set

Walk Across Arkansas, an eight-week, group-based exercise program from the Cooperative Extension Service, began Sept. 11. It is designed to help Arkansans get moving and collaborate with peers. Teams can consist of one person to as many as 30 people. Participants can register and log exercise minutes at walk.uada.edu/walk/. Registration for the fall 2023 session is open and the competition runs through Nov. 5.

Underway

I-530 work requires lane closures

Overnight lane closures were scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. July 9 as crews work to resurface a section of Interstate 530. The estimated completion date is early fall, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation. The project (Job # 020734) includes resurfacing 11 miles of I-530 from Stagecoach Road in Jefferson to Highway 65B in Pine Bluff. The contract was awarded to Cranford Construction Co. for $9.6 million. Lane closures will be in place from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. until the job is complete. All lanes northbound and southbound are part of this project, but only one lane will be closed at a time.Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com.

Covid-19 vaccines, testing available

The Arkansas Department of Health, various pharmacies and healthcare providers offer the covid-19 vaccine, tests and other information about coronavirus. Details: Call the Arkansas Department of Health at (800) 985-6030, visit the website at healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan or contact area medical professionals, according to spokesmen.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or (870) 329-1182.