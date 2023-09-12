COLUMNIST: Going hungry

When the federal government falters, the nation's most vulnerable residents feel the effects hardest and fastest. That will be the case if Congress doesn't get its act together before the end of the month and approve funding for low-income families who receive federal food assistance.

After taking a month-long summer vacation in August, Congress has precious few days left to pass funding bills for a dozen major federal agencies. The current fiscal year ends Sept. 30. If Congress misses the deadline, much of the federal government would shut down.

The far-right members of the House Republican caucus are demanding steep cuts, and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy lacks the fortitude to stand up to them.

Complicating matters--here's where those low-income families come into it--the Biden White House has asked for supplemental spending on several items that some Republicans don't want to pay for, including money to bolster the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, called WIC.

That money is tied up in the larger funding fight. If Congress doesn't act, many WIC benefits will run out in early October, and families will struggle to feed children nutritious meals.