Comedian-ventriloquist Jeff Dunham sets North Little Rock tour stop Dec. 29 at Simmons Bank Arena

by Eric E. Harrison | Today at 10:31 a.m.
Jeff Dunham and Walter the curmudgeon will be onstage, not remote, Dec. 29 at North Little Rock’s Simmons Bank Arena. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Richard McLaren)

Comedian-ventriloquist Jeff Dunham brings his cadre of comic characters to North Little Rock on the second leg of his  “Still Not Canceled” tour, 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29, at Simmons Bank Arena.

Tickets, $60 plus service charges, go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday via www.jeffdunham.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Dunham voices characters including perennials Peanut the Woozle, Bubba J, Achmed the Dead Terrorist, Jose Jalapeño on a stick and Walter the curmudgeon. He’s touring in support of his latest Comedy Central special “Me the People,” which debuted in November.

A portion of every ticket sale goes to various charities and non-profits through the Jeff Dunham Family Fund. 


