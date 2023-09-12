Comedian-ventriloquist Jeff Dunham sets North Little Rock tour stop Dec. 29 at Simmons Bank Arena

Comedian-ventriloquist Jeff Dunham brings his cadre of comic characters to North Little Rock on the second leg of his “Still Not Canceled” tour, 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29, at Simmons Bank Arena.

Tickets, $60 plus service charges, go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday via www.jeffdunham.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Dunham voices characters including perennials Peanut the Woozle, Bubba J, Achmed the Dead Terrorist, Jose Jalapeño on a stick and Walter the curmudgeon. He’s touring in support of his latest Comedy Central special “Me the People,” which debuted in November.

A portion of every ticket sale goes to various charities and non-profits through the Jeff Dunham Family Fund.



