Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Features Sports Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Commission affirms support for connecting two dead ends at Stearns Street in Fayetteville

by Stacy Ryburn | Today at 5:00 a.m.
A map shows a proposed street connection between gaps on Stearns Street in Fayetteville. The city's Planning Commission voted 8-1 to recommend keeping the connection on the city's street plan. (Courtesy/Fayetteville)


FAYETTEVILLE -- A proposed street connection on the northeast side of town would help alleviate traffic elsewhere in the city, most planning commissioners...

Print Headline: Commission signs off on street connection

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT