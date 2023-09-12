PB school board meets today

The Pine Bluff School Board will hold a special called meeting at 6:30 p.m. today. The meeting will be held in the boardroom of the Jordan Chanay building, 1215 W. Pullen St., according to a news release.

House of Bread to open pantry

House of Bread Deliverance Church, 1501 W. Second Ave., will hold its monthly food giveaway Saturday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. or until all food boxes are gone. All clients will need proof of identification or utility bills and the proof must match. New clients must fill out the intake form. Previous clients who are in the database will only need their driver's license or identification, according to a news release. Details: (870) 872-2196.

Deadline approaches for arts awards

The deadline to submit a nomination for the 2024 Governor's Arts Awards is Friday, according to a news release from the Arkansas Arts Council.

The annual awards program recognizes individuals, organizations and businesses for their outstanding contributions to the arts in Arkansas.

Recipients are nominated by the public, then selected by an independent panel of arts professionals, according to the release. The nomination form is available at https://www.arkansasheritage.com/arkansas-art-council/aac-programs/governor's-arts-awards. Details: Cheri Leffew at cheri.leffew@arkansas.gov.

Free prostate screenings set today

Arkansas Urology, 7211 Dollarway Road in White Hall, will offer free prostate cancer screenings from 4-7 p.m. today. The screenings are open to the public, according to a news release.

Arkansas Urology Foundation is hosting free prostate cancer screening events across the state in September for its 19th annual Kickoff to Men's Health, coinciding with National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington and White Hall Mayor Noel Foster each issued a proclamation recognizing September as Prostate Cancer Awareness Month in their respective cities. Washington will present the proclamation at today's event.

The events offer men the opportunity to receive a potentially life-saving prostate cancer screening free. Participants are also eligible to win door prizes at each event, including a 65-inch television. To register for the screening or for details, call (501) 263-0926 or visit www.ArkansasUrology.com/Kickoff-to-Mens-Health/.