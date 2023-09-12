Dallas great’s list of accolades long

Growing up, NFL Hall of Famer Tony Dorsett wanted to be just like his older brothers. A product of Aliquippa, Pa., Dorsett had his mind set on playing for Coach Joe Paterno at Penn State.

That plan changed when Penn State told him he would have to play defensive back, due to the Nittany Lions already having a Heisman Trophy winner at running back in John Cappelletti.

"My dream is to be like my four brothers," Dorsett recounted of a conversation he had with Paterno while speaking to the Little Rock Touchdown Club on Monday afternoon. "I want to be a running back first. That's the whole thing that started to change me from going to Penn State."

Dorsett made the decision to attend the University of Pittsburgh over Penn State because Coach Johnny Majors allowed him the opportunity to play running back immediately.

That choice paid off for Dorsett as he won a national championship at Pittsburgh in 1976 and was also named winner of the Heisman Trophy that same season after leading college football with 2,150 yards rushing.

A four-time All-American at Pittsburgh, Dorsett is one of only two players -- the other being USC running back Marcus Allen -- who has won the Heisman Trophy, a college national championship, the Super Bowl and been inducted into both the College Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He is also just one of three players who has rushed for over 6,000 career yards at both the college and the NFL level.

The second overall pick in the 1977 NFL Draft, Dorsett was picked by Dallas and went on to become one of the greatest Cowboys in history.

He became one of the favorites of legendary Dallas Coach Tom Landry. Dorsett credits Landry for allowing him to play his style of running back, a style that was different from a prototypical running back in the 1970's.

"I said Coach, I got to run to what I see," Dorsett said. "I can't become a robot. I can't just run into the back of people, I have to run to what I see."

Landry allowed Dorsett to use his natural instincts and gave him the freedom to make improvisational plays. An allowance that was unusual for the hard-nosed coach at the time.

Dorsett entertained those in attendance Monday with stories and highlights from his playing career. He drew laughter from the crowd after giving his thoughts on Emmitt Smith breaking all of his records.

"I don't think he should have broke all the records," a smiling Dorsett said. "Emmitt Smith is my man. He's a good guy. Great player, great teammate."

Dorsett also talked about how many counted him out early in his career because he was a very small running back compared to others. He had a unique skill set, and shared some advice for the kids coming up playing football today that feel they have been counted out.

Despite his small stature, Dorsett became one of the all-time great running backs in history, and he did it his way.

"I always tell the kids when I talk to them, you got to do the little things," Dorsett said. "Little things make big things happen. It's what you do."