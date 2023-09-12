FDA OKs updated covid-19 vaccines

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. approved updated covid-19 vaccines Monday, hoping to rev up protection against the latest coronavirus strains and blunt any surge this fall and winter.

The Food and Drug Administration decision opens the newest shots from Moderna and Pfizer and its partner BioNTech to most Americans even if they've never had a coronavirus vaccination. It's part of a shift to treat fall updates of the covid-19 vaccine much like getting a yearly flu shot.

There's still another step: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must sign off. A CDC advisory panel is set to issue recommendations today on who most needs the updated shots. Vaccinations could begin later this week, and both the covid-19 and flu shot can be given at the same visit.

A third vaccine maker, Novavax, said its updated shot is still being reviewed by the FDA.

Once the CDC signs off, the Biden administration plans to urge the public to get their covid and flu shots at the same time, a practice that has been studied and considered by some experts to be safe. It's a messaging effort they expect to share with major vaccine makers, which will be marketing the covid doses commercially for the first time.

Walgreens and CVS said they both already have the updated flu and RSV shots available in stores. Dr. Kevin Ban, Walgreens' chief medical officer, said the chain would have the new covid shots on hand "as soon as possible." A CVS spokesperson said doses could be arriving later this week. Representatives of both chains said the covid shot would be available at no cost to all who are eligible under the CDC guidelines expected today.

Targeted populations most certainly will include people 65 and older as well as those who are immunocompromised or have serious underlying medical conditions that leave them more susceptible to severe illness from the virus.

Nursing homes, which inoculated nearly all of their residents in the first waves of the pandemic, have fallen behind on booster rates: Recent Medicare data shows that about 62% of residents are up-to-date on their shots even though older adults are among the most vulnerable to severe disease and death from the virus.

Covid-19 hospitalizations have been rising since late summer although -- thanks to lasting immunity from prior vaccinations and infections -- not nearly as much as this time last year.

But protection wanes over time and the coronavirus continually churns out new variants that can dodge prior immunity.

It's been a year since the last time the vaccines were tweaked, and only about 20% of adults ever received that earlier update.

"Vaccination remains critical to public health and continued protection against serious consequences of covid-19, including hospitalization and death," FDA vaccine chief Dr. Peter Marks said in a statement. "We very much encourage those who are eligible to consider getting vaccinated."

Just like earlier vaccinations, the fall round is cleared for adults and children as young as age 6 months. The FDA said starting at age 5, most people can get a single dose even if they've never had a prior covid-19 shot. Younger children might need additional doses depending on their history of covid-19 infections and vaccinations.

The FDA pointedly isn't calling this latest round a "booster" but instead a vaccine updated to better match the currently circulating virus. The new recipe targets an omicron variant named XBB.1.5 -- replacing outdated combination vaccines that mixed protection against the original coronavirus strain and an older version of omicron.

And while even the XBB.1.5 variant is no longer dominant, the FDA determined that it's close enough to coronavirus strains causing most covid-19 illnesses today to offer good cross-protection. Like earlier versions, the vaccine is expected to be most protective against covid-19's worst consequences rather than against mild infection.

The XBB.1.5 variant accounts for a small proportion of the cases in the United States, but it is closely related to the other XBB variants making up most cases now.

That includes EG.5, the most prevalent variant at the moment and responsible for more than 21% of cases, according to the CDC. Tests show the new shot will protect against EG.5 and similar variants, health officials said.

In addition, new data from Pfizer and Moderna and independent scientists suggests the shot will protect against the closely watched BA.2.86, a highly mutated variant that some scientists initially worried could evade protections from vaccines or earlier infections. New studies indicate the variant is not as dangerous as feared.

BA.2.86 "appears to be a nothingburger," said John P. Moore, professor of microbiology and immunology at Weill Cornell Medicine. "It has been showing a very slow rate of increase, not an explosive event. If it were going to have a huge impact, we would know it by now."

In its weekly update on respiratory viruses, the CDC said Friday that "early research data from multiple labs are reassuring and show that existing antibodies work against the new BA.2.86 variant."

It noted that current increases in covid cases and hospitalizations in the United States "are not being driven by BA.2.86 and instead are being caused by other predominantly circulating viruses." These data are encouraging, the CDC said, because the updated vaccine is tailored to the circulating variants.

"We expect this season's vaccine to be available in the coming weeks, pending recommendation from public health authorities, so people can ask their doctor about receiving their covid-19 vaccine during the same appointment as their annual flu shot, saving time now and helping to prevent severe disease later when respiratory viruses are at their peak," said Albert Bourla, chairman and CEO of Pfizer.

But while the FDA's decision allows for wide use of the updated shots, the CDC will decide how strongly different groups are urged to get them.

Federal officials have said the shots still will be free to most Americans through private insurance or Medicare. But for the uninsured or underinsured, the CDC is working with health departments, clinics and certain pharmacies to temporarily provide free shots.

Information for this article was contributed by Lauran Neergaard of The Associated Press, Christina Jewett and Noah Weiland of The New York Times and by Laurie McGinley, Lena H. Sun and Fenit Nirappil of The Washington Post.

This photo provided by Pfizer in September 2023 shows a single-dose vial of the company's updated COVID vaccine for adults. U.S. regulators have approved updated COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, shots aimed at revving up protection this fall and winter. The Food and Drug Administration's decision Monday, Sept. 11, 2023 is part of a shift to treat fall COVID-19 vaccine updates much like getting a yearly flu shot. (Pfizer via AP)



This photo provided by Pfizer in September 2023 shows single-dose vials of the company's updated COVID vaccine for adults. U.S. regulators have approved updated COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, shots aimed at revving up protection this fall and winter. The Food and Drug Administration's decision Monday, Sept. 11, 2023 is part of a shift to treat fall COVID-19 vaccine updates much like getting a yearly flu shot. (Pfizer via AP)

