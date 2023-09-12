Sections
Georgia man arrested after gun fired on Fayetteville’s Dickson Street on Sunday morning

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 4:55 a.m.
Jusitin Minnitee

FAYETTEVILLE -- Police arrested a man early Sunday morning in connection with a shooting in the city's entertainment district.

Justin Minnitee, 21, of 2378 Boulder Springs Drive in Ellenwood, Ga., was arrested and is being held in the Washington County Detention Center accused of aggravated assault and tampering with physical evidence. His bond is set at $25,000.

At 2:40 a.m. Sunday, officers working Dickson Street patrol heard a single gunshot from the 500 Block of West Dickson Street, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.

As several people fled the area, more officers responded to investigate. Officers found Minnitee in the area. Police said in the post a round was fired from a pistol during a physical altercation. By 9 a.m. Sunday morning, Minnitee was arrested by detectives, according to police.

A police dog later found the pistol near the area of the shooting.

Print Headline: Man arrested on Dickson Street after gun fired

