Gunshot fired at NLR high school

One gunshot was fired inside the men's bathroom at Premier High School on Monday, according to a North Little Rock police news release.

No injuries were reported in the incident, the release said.

Police were notified about 12:33 p.m. that "at least one gunshot" was fired inside the high school, located at 801 W. 29th St., the release said Monday just after 1:20 p.m.

The release said officers were responding to a "Possible Active Aggressor."

"Officers quickly responded to the school and assisted in removing students from the location and conducted searches inside the school. The building was safely cleared and no injuries have been reported," the release said.

By early afternoon, Lt. Amy Cooper, a spokesperson for the North Little Rock Police Department, said that the scene at the school was secure.

"At this time, we don't believe there is any ongoing threat," Cooper said Monday just after 1:38 p.m.

Cooper said that no arrest had been made yet.

She said there was no threat made to the school prior and that the report of at least one gunshot in the school was all authorities knew of.

LR man to face 4 felony charges

A Little Rock man was arrested late Sunday night on multiple felony charges, according to a Little Rock Police Department arrest report.

John Goforth, 42, was arrested after a traffic stop just before midnight at 8209 Geyer Springs Rd.

According to the police report, officers conducted a traffic stop on Goforth, who was driving a Toyota 4-Runner, because the registered owner of the car had a suspended license.

Because Goforth was a parolee, the officers obtained a search warrant for the vehicle.

During the search, the officers reported they found three separate narcotics: fentanyl, methamphetamine and a white tablet.

They also located a working digital scale.

Goforth was charged with four felonies, including possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of fentanyl and possession of meth.

He was also charged with driving on a suspended license, which is a misdemeanor.