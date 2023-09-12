Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Features Sports Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Harlem Globetrotters bounce back to North Little Rock’s Simmons Bank Arena Feb. 1

by Eric E. Harrison | Today at 11:04 a.m.
The Harlem Globetrotters involve young fan in halftime show in this undated photo. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

The Harlem Globetrotters bounce back to North Little Rock’s Simmons Bank Arena for another “contest” against the Washington Generals, 7 p.m. Feb. 1.

Tickets — $32-$117 plus service charges, with a limit of eight tickets per household — go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 25 via Ticketmaster.com. Presenter is Jersey Mike’s Subs.

Through a new partnership with Spalding, fans will have the opportunity to take home an official Spalding Harlem Globetrotters basketball or get their hands on the newly-designed Harlem Globetrotters Marble Series ball on game day.

Fans who purchase a $25 "Magic Pass" will get pre-game access to the court and the players.


ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT