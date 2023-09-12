Harlem Globetrotters bounce back to North Little Rock’s Simmons Bank Arena Feb. 1

The Harlem Globetrotters bounce back to North Little Rock’s Simmons Bank Arena for another “contest” against the Washington Generals, 7 p.m. Feb. 1.

Tickets — $32-$117 plus service charges, with a limit of eight tickets per household — go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 25 via Ticketmaster.com. Presenter is Jersey Mike’s Subs.

Through a new partnership with Spalding, fans will have the opportunity to take home an official Spalding Harlem Globetrotters basketball or get their hands on the newly-designed Harlem Globetrotters Marble Series ball on game day.

Fans who purchase a $25 "Magic Pass" will get pre-game access to the court and the players.



