DEAR HELOISE: I make copies of all credit cards and driver's licenses that my husband and I carry in our wallets. I also do the same for my mom. Don't forget about the checkbook as well. I use my home printer for extra privacy and security. The copies have all the phone numbers and account numbers you need to make the calls to cancel the accounts, which is a lot easier than having to remember which items were in the wallet. Store the copies in a safe place.

I'm also trying to stress to Mom the importance of putting her cash change from a purchase in her wallet, and then her wallet securely in her purse before leaving the store. The key word in this sentence is "trying." I read your column in the New Hampshire Union Leader after Mom passes the paper to me.

-- Debra C.,

via email

DEAR HELOISE: Never have lumps in polenta again! Take half of the required water and heat the polenta as recommended. Make the other half cold water. Mix the polenta in the cold water. Pour this mixture in the pot of water, then mix and cook. By mixing the polenta into cold water, the air around the cornmeal is dispersed so there are no lumps.

-- Susan Hanley,

Simi Valley, Calif.

DEAR HELOISE: We have enjoyed your column in our local newspaper for years, and I never thought I would have a reason to write to you, until now. In our flower gardens, we have been growing various daylilies over the past few years. But the enjoyment had turned into frustration when we would come outside in the morning and find that the neighborhood deer had enjoyed our various lily buds and other flowers during the night.

We have tried sprays and powders to deter them from dining in our yard. This summer, after the first ravaging in our yard, I decided to try a different technique. I have been using our local grocery plastic bags and putting them over the tops of the plants for the night. We come out the next morning and remove the bags. Presto! All is well, and we have saved the buds.

We have been thrilled with the results of enjoying our favorite lilies and flowers once again this summer and recycling the bags with a purpose.

-- Ginny and Mark Knoettner,

Bedford, N.H.

