Hot Springs house fire claims 2 lives

HOT SPRINGS -- Piney and 70 West firefighters had a fire that broke out Sunday morning at a residence on Gaither Street under control fairly quickly, but two people died in the fire and a third was injured.

"We had control of the fire within about 20 minutes of being on scene, but due to the circumstances, we were on scene for a couple of hours after that," Piney Fire Chief Scott Miser said Monday.

Firefighters had responded to 106 Gaither St., located off Westpine Drive, off the 3200 block of Albert Pike Road, after receiving a 911 call at approximately 9:23 a.m. Sunday.

Garland County sheriff's Sgt. John Schroeder, the department's public information officer, confirmed Sunday two were deceased and one was injured and med-flighted to a local hospital, noting the fire was under investigation.

Miser said Piney had 18 firefighters on the scene with two engines, two tankers and two service trucks, while 70 West had responded to assist with three firefighters.

"Our prayers go out to the family and all the responders who were there," 70 West Fire Chief Autumn Carlisle said Sunday.