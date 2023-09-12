Bill Cassidy, a physician and Republican U.S. senator of Louisiana, said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell handled his public freezing episodes "perfectly" by having his doctor release neurological test information, noting that doing so "should be the standard that folks are held to."

John Irmer, a 68-year-old man who was free for 10 years after serving three decades in prison for a California homicide, was denied a bond on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated rape after he "walked into police and confessed, allegedly to killing a woman in 1979 in Boston," attorney Steven Sack said.

Anne Kirkpatrick, former police chief in Oakland, Calif., was chosen to lead the New Orleans Police Department, pending City Council approval, Mayor LaToya Cantrell said in a news release.

Abraham Lemma, 50, of Silver Spring, Md., a contractor that worked for the U.S. State and Justice departments, was arrested in suspicion of spying for Ethiopia and faces two criminal counts under the Espionage Act, the New York Times reported.

Tundu Lissu, Tanzania's opposition leader barred from attending a human rights rally, was briefly arrested in suspicion of unlawful assembly and obstructing police officers.

Kyle Oldoerp, spokesman for Irvine, Calif., police, said a pit bull puppy is recovering after officers administered naloxone to the dog that was exposed to its owner's fentanyl stash in their car.

Dennis Rader, 78, nicknamed BTK for his "bind, torture and kill" slayings between 1974-91, can't be charged in the 1976 disappearance of a 16-year-old Oklahoma girl because prosecutors haven't seen anything "that at this point arises to the level of even reasonable suspicion," District Attorney Mike Fisher said.

Johnny Simon, attorney for parents of a woman killed outside a health center by a driver who huffed nitrous oxide canisters right before the accident, said his clients who were awarded $745 million in a lawsuit would decline the cash "to have three minutes with their daughter again."

Scott Smith, who was convicted of disorderly conduct for exclaiming at a school board meeting his daughter was assaulted by a boy "wearing a skirt," was pardoned by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, according to a statement from the Republican governor's office.