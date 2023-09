Jets lose Rodgers, rally to win in OT

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Aaron Rodgers was knocked out of the game with an Achilles tendon injury just four plays into his debut for the New York Jets, who rallied behind their defense and stunned the Buffalo Bills 22-16 in overtime on Monday night when rookie Xavier Gipson returned a punt 65 yards for the winning score.

New York's aggressive defense forced four turnovers from Buffalo's Josh Allen, who was picked off three times by Jordan Whitehead in a wild and often ugly season opener. While the Jets concluded their night with Coach Robert Saleh joining a celebratory mob in the end zone, the injury to Rodgers cast a pall over their season.

Saleh said after the game that the injury was to Rodgers' Achilles tendon and that the 39-year-old quarterback would have an MRI on Tuesday.

"It's not good," a somber Saleh said.

After Buffalo went three-and-out to start overtime, Sam Martin punted 42 yards and Gipson fielded it, made a few moves early and then scampered down the left sideline, made a couple more cuts and zipped into the end zone to set off a huge celebration by his teammates.

Saleh was there to swarm Gipson, an undrafted rookie from Stephen F. Austin who made the team out of training camp.

It was the third punt return for a touchdown in overtime in NFL history, with Gipson joining Arizona's Patrick Peterson (2011) and Kansas City's Tamarick Vanover (1995).

Meanwhile, Allen tied a career high with his four turnovers and fell to 0-5 in overtime, including playoff games.

"I cost our team tonight," said Allen, who was 29 of 41 for 236 yards and a touchdown to Stefon Diggs.

The Jets had tied it at 13 with 4:55 left on an acrobatic catch by Garrett Wilson, who tipped Zach Wilson's pass to himself with his right hand -- and Tre'Davious White draped all over him -- and corralled the ball as he fell on his back in the end zone.

A night that began with optimism for the Jets turned disappointing before the game was even four minutes old.

Rodgers was hurt when he was sacked by Buffalo's Leonard Floyd and fell awkwardly on his left leg. The Jets said X-rays were negative while ruling him out for the rest of the game.

NFL Network reported Rodgers' left foot was in a black walking boot as he was carted to the X-ray room.

After a 26-yard run by Breece Hall on the Jets' opening play, Rodgers threw his first pass away after getting heavy pressure from Gregg Rousseau. Rodgers threw incomplete on the next play, but Terrel Bernard was called for defensive holding.

Then, Rodgers tried to avoid a rushing Floyd, who wrapped up the quarterback and took him down to the MetLife Stadium turf. Rodgers appeared to reach down at his leg before trainers attended to him. He stood up after a few moments, but needed help getting to New York's sideline.

Zach Wilson replaced him just 3:45 into the game. Wilson finished 14 of 21 for 140 yards and the touchdown pass.

New York Jets wide receiver Xavier Gipson (82) celebrates after running a punt return back for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in overtime of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)



New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is tended to on the field during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)



New York Jets safety Jordan Whitehead (3) and cornerback Michael Carter II (30) celebrate after Whitehead intercepted a pass against the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)



New York Jets safety Jordan Whitehead (3) intercepts a pass in the end zone against the Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)



Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) calls a play in the huddle during the third quarter of an NFL football game against the New York Jets , Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)



New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) carries the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)



Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) carries the ball against the New York Jets during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)



New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) looks to pass against the Buffalo Bills during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)