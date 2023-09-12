Karas says Washington County detainees knew they were being given ivermectin, no experiment done





FAYETTEVILLE -- A defense filing in a federal lawsuit by Washington County jail detainees who claim they were unknowingly given ivermectin to treat covid now say the supervising doctor never personally administered treatments to anyone and there was no experimentation on detainees.

A response to a motion for summary judgment filed Monday says Dr. Robert Karas never met any of the plaintiffs, never treated any of the plaintiffs and never failed to advise them their medicines included ivermectin.

"Dr. Karas is entitled to summary judgment due to not having treated any of the Plaintiffs and not allegedly having tricked them," according to the filing.

Supervising physicians can be held personally liable only when the supervisor is personally involved in an informed consent violation or when the supervisor's corrective inaction constitutes deliberate indifference towards the violation, the filing states.

"Thus, Dr. Karas, who indisputably never treated or even met the Plaintiffs here, cannot be held liable and, thus, there is a lack of an underlying constitutional violation," according to the filing.

Karas was never informed prior to the lawsuit being filed any detainee claimed they weren't told the medicines they were receiving or any alleged employee of Karas Correctional Health attempted to trick the plaintiffs into unknowingly taking ivermectin, according to the filing.

Karas Correctional Health had a policy, custom or practice directing employees to inform patients at the jail of the medicines they were prescribed, according to the filing.

The filing also contends American Civil Liberties Union attorneys used the term "experiment" to impugn Karas in national news media coverage by saying he engaged in a "medical experiment" or "medical experimentation" on detainees.

"To the extent that was ever a claim in this case ... Defendants are entitled to summary judgment on such claim and dismissal with prejudice because no alleged experiment ever occurred," according to the filing.

The lawsuit contends detainees were given ivermectin as early as November 2020 and didn't become aware of what the treatment was until July 2021.

Ivermectin is an FDA-approved drug to address parasitic infestations such as intestinal worms and head lice and some skin conditions, such as rosacea. It isn't -- and wasn't at the time -- approved to treat covid-19.

Plaintiffs in the case include Edrick Floreal-Wooten, Jeremiah Little, Julio Gonzales, Thomas Fritch and Dayman Blackburn. The ACLU filed the lawsuit last year against Karas, Karas Correctional Health, former Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder and the Washington County Detention Center.



