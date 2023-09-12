Little Rock mayor to ask for resignations of 4 of housing authority commission's 5 members

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. indicated Tuesday he will ask four of the five members of the Little Rock public housing authority’s board of commissioners to resign effective immediately.

Scott made the statement at a meeting of the city Board of Directors after soliciting feedback from members on options for addressing problems at the authority.

In the event a commissioner chooses not to resign, the city board has the option to hold a public hearing and vote on whether to remove him or her, according to Scott.

Ordinarily, sitting commissioners appoint or reappoint others on the board, but their selections must be confirmed by the city's Board of Directors. Commissioners serve five-year terms.

The current commissioners are Chairman H. Lee Lindsey, Leta Anthony, Louis Jackson, Branndii Peterson and Kerry Wright.

The request to resign will not be directed at Wright, Scott indicated following discussion among city board members on Tuesday. Wright is the newest commissioner on the housing authority's board and was confirmed in March.

At an Aug. 23 housing authority board meeting, Jackson indicated he planned to resign from the panel effective immediately, but nevertheless participated in a meeting that took place last week.

The terms of Lindsey and Peterson are due to expire Sept. 30. During the Aug. 23 meeting, commissioners voted to reappoint them. Wright abstained from the vote.

Scott's statement on Tuesday follows the release on Sept. 1 of a report by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Quality Assurance Division that cited significant financial and management problems at the housing authority.

HUD's review team identified a total of nearly $30 million that the housing authority might owe to the Housing Choice Voucher program because of potentially improper spending.

The report suggested that "there is/has been a complete breakdown of internal control(s) and internal quality control procedures are either non-existent or not followed."

A separate HUD assessment issued Aug. 9 gave the housing authority a score of 40 out of 100 on four categories of indicators. As a result, the housing authority was labeled "troubled."