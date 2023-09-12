Man arrested in 2021 fatal shooting in Little Rock

Little Rock police on Monday arrested a man who will face charges in a November 2021 shooting that killed one man, authorities said.

Officers arrested Gary Higgins, 43, of Little Rock on Monday, according to a post from Little Rock police on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

He faces a capital murder charge in the death of Robert Schram, 63, who officers found shot dead in a wooded area near 4700 S. University Ave. on Nov. 21, 2021.

Higgins was being held in the Pulaski County jail on Tuesday afternoon, according to the jail’s online inmate roster. No bond amount was listed.