Man arrested in Sunday fatal shooting in Cabot

A man suspected in a Sunday homicide in Cabot turned himself into police on Tuesday morning and will face a murder charge, according to a news release from Cabot police.

Brandon Huff, 22, surrendered to officers at the Cabot Police Department around 9 a.m. Tuesday, the release states.

He was wanted on charges of first-degree murder, possession of firearms by certain persons and discharging a firearm in the city related to the Sunday killing of Aaron Hall, 18.

Police responding to a report of shots fired with injury just after 10 p.m. Sunday located Hall shot inside a bedroom at 400 S. Grant St., the release states.

First responders took Hall to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock for treatment, but he died of his wound.

Huff was being held Tuesday in the Lonoke County jail without bond, the release states.