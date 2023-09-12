Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Features Sports Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Meat, poultry processor grants available

by Cristina LaRue | Today at 2:09 a.m.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is making federal grant funding available to meat and poultry processors in Arkansas.

The grants -- to modernize existing processing facilities and equipment, add new technology, train workers and more -- will allow processors to expand their operations, support the food supply chain and open up new markers for producers, a recent USDA news release said.

The USDA has already awarded more than $200 million to independent businesses via the program, the release said.

Applicants have until 10:59 p.m. Central on Nov. 22 to apply. Eligible projects could receive grants from $250,000 to $10 million, though selected applicants must be able to cover 70% of total project costs.

Find more information on the program, eligibility requirements and how to apply for the grants at https://tinyurl.com/mw9s22th.

The USDA is working with the New Hampshire Community Loan Fund to make $123 million in grant funds available via the department's Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program.

Print Headline: Meat, poultry processor grants available

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT