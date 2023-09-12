Meat, poultry processor grants available

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is making federal grant funding available to meat and poultry processors in Arkansas.

The grants -- to modernize existing processing facilities and equipment, add new technology, train workers and more -- will allow processors to expand their operations, support the food supply chain and open up new markers for producers, a recent USDA news release said.

The USDA has already awarded more than $200 million to independent businesses via the program, the release said.

Applicants have until 10:59 p.m. Central on Nov. 22 to apply. Eligible projects could receive grants from $250,000 to $10 million, though selected applicants must be able to cover 70% of total project costs.

Find more information on the program, eligibility requirements and how to apply for the grants at https://tinyurl.com/mw9s22th.

The USDA is working with the New Hampshire Community Loan Fund to make $123 million in grant funds available via the department's Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program.