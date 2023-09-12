Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

Drew Barrymore confirmed Sunday that her talk show will resume production amid the Hollywood writers' and actors' strikes. The Writers Guild of America has announced plans to picket outside Monday's taping in New York City. In a statement shared on social media, the actor and daytime TV host took responsibility for the decision to tape and release new episodes of "The Drew Barrymore Show" during the strikes. A spokesperson for CBS Media Ventures, which produces Barrymore's show, clarified Sunday that its on-camera talent "will not be performing any writing work covered by the WGA strike." "I am ... making the choice to come back for the first time in this strike for our show, that may have my name on it but this is bigger than just me," Barrymore said in her statement. Barrymore's program "is a WGA covered, struck show that is planning to return without its writers," the eastern branch of the guild said Sunday in a statement shared on social media."The Guild has, and will continue to, picket struck shows that are in production during the strike. Any writing on 'The Drew Barrymore Show' is in violation of WGA rules." Certain daytime talk shows that reportedly don't rely heavily on striking writers have been taping new episodes during the strikes, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Others that do have been airing reruns during the work stoppages. "I want to be there to provide what writers do so well, which is a way to bring us together or help us make sense of the human experience. I hope for a resolve for everyone as soon as possible," Barrymore said in her statement.

Robin Roberts and longtime partner Amber Laign have officially tied the knot, according to a post from their dog Lil Man Lukas' Instagram account. "My mommies are MARRIED!" read a caption posted Friday under a picture of Lil Man Lukas wearing a bow tie. The two had been keeping fans updated on their marriage journey, posting Thursday that they had received their marriage license in Connecticut. The "Good Morning America" anchor reportedly runs the dog's Instagram with her now-wife. She first met Laign, a massage therapist, in 2005 when the two were set up for a blind date by a mutual friend. They kept their relationship private until 2013, when Roberts posted on Facebook, mentioning her "longtime girlfriend, Amber," for the first time.