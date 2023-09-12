Walmart to reopen

with police outpost

Walmart is building what it calls a police "workspace" inside a store in a low-income neighborhood of Atlanta that was closed after an arson fire.

Two stores were damaged in separate suspected arson incidents in December, but the city said only one will reopen.

Walmart Inc. did not immediately respond to a request for more information about the plans.

According to local newspaper Rough Draft Atlanta, officials said at an Aug. 29 community meeting that the former Supercenter will reopen in May, as a Neighborhood Market with an Atlanta Police Department substation.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said the substation won't be occupied at all hours.

Officers' presence there is intended to deter crime, city and Walmart officials told the newspaper.

According to the National Retail Federation, U.S. store "shrink," or losses mainly attributable to theft, amounted to $100 billion in 2022.

Walmart Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon has said store theft is higher than ever despite increased safety and security measures. This will drive prices up, he said, and could mean store closures.

-- Serenah McKay

Disney, Charter put

cable dispute behind

NEW YORK -- Disney and Charter Communications on Monday settled a business dispute that had left some 15 million cable TV customers without ESPN and other Disney channels.

Disney said that because of the deal, the majority of its ESPN customers would have service restored to Charter's Spectrum cable system immediately.

The agreement was announced hours before the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills were to debut their season on ESPN and ESPN2. It's the first game for the Jets with Aaron Rodgers as quarterback, and many Spectrum customers are in the New York area.

Charter had sought access to Disney's streaming services for its customers and, as part of the deal, both sides said that the Disney+ ad-supported service and ESPN+ would be offered to select Spectrum customers. They also said that ESPN's direct-to-consumer service, which is still in the works, will be part of the Spectrum service.

Financial terms were not revealed.

-- The Associated Press

Arkansas Index ends

down 2.25 at 830.97

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 830.97, down 2.25.

"Stocks rallied on Monday as investors brace for economic data this week that may help shape the Federal Reserve decisions on rate hikes and increased interest in negotiations between the United Auto Workers and automakers working to prevent a strike," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.