FOOTBALL

Tucker denies claims

Suspended Michigan State football Coach Mel Tucker says allegations of sexual harassment against him are completely false. He also says the intimate phone call he had with activist and rape survivor Brenda Tracy was consensual and outside the scope of Title IX and school policy. Tucker responded to Tracy's allegations in an 885-word response a day after he was suspended by Michigan State Athletic Director Alan Haller. Tucker is in the third year of a $95 million, 10-year contract. If he is fired for cause, the school won't have to pay him what's remaining on his deal.

Jones ends holdout

The Kansas City Chiefs signed Chris Jones to a new one-year contract Monday, which should end the All-Pro defensive tackle's holdout and could mean he will be back on the field when they visit the Jacksonville Jaguars for Week 2. The Chiefs did not disclose terms, but a source told The Associated Press no years were added to his four-year, $80 million deal, which was due to expire. The person, speaking to AP on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the deal, said it instead includes incentives to substantially increase what Jones will make this season. Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach praised Jones' representation, Jason Katz and Michael Katz, for their work on the deal. The agents accompanied Jones to Kansas City last week and sat alongside him in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium to watch the Chiefs' season-opening loss to Detroit. Chiefs Coach Andy Reid said hours before the deal was announced there had been recent communication between the sides. Jones gave up a $500,000 workout bonus, was fined $50,000 each day for missing a mandatory minicamp and all of training camp, and forfeited nearly $1.1 million in his first game check for holding out through Week 1. It's unclear whether the provisions in his new deal will allow Jones to recoup the millions he already lost.

Kelce on track

Kansas City Chiefs Coach Andy Reid said Monday that tight end Travis Kelce, who hyperextended his knee in practice last week, has been progressing in his recovery. Kelce hurt his knee in the Chiefs' final practice before Thursday night's loss to the Detroit Lions. Tests showed there was no ligament damage, only a bone bruise and some swelling, and Kelce tried to get loose enough to play in the season opener. Reid and trainer Rick Burkholder ultimately made him inactive after a workout earlier in the day. The Chiefs could certainly use their star tight end after their offense fizzled in the 21-20 loss to the Lions. Without his security blanket, reigning NFL league MVP Patrick Mahomes was just 21 of 39 for 226 yards with two touchdown passes and an interception. The pick bounced off the hands of Kadarius Toney, who had several of the eight drops by Kansas City receivers, and was returned by 50 yards for a touchdown by Lions rookie Brian Branch. Meanwhile, backup tight ends Noah Gray and Blake Bell combined to catch five passes for 43 yards.

Conklin done for season

Jack Conklin's season ended before the Cleveland Browns' season opener was over. Conklin will miss the rest of 2023 after suffering a major left knee injury in the first half of Sunday's win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Conklin tore two ligaments when he was accidentally hit from the side by Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson. It's the latest injury for the 29-year-old Conklin. He came back earlier than expected to play last season after sustaining a serious injury to his right knee in 2021. The Browns signed Conklin to a four-year, $60 million extension in December. On Sunday, he was replaced by rookie Dawand Jones, who is expected to stay in the starting lineup.

'Pacman' Jones arrested

Former Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Adam "Pacman" Jones was arrested early Monday after police responded to a report of an "unruly passenger" at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. Airport spokesperson Mindy Kerschner confirmed that Jones was the passenger arrested prior to takeoff. Captain Kevin Klute of the Boone County Jail says Jones was booked on misdemeanor counts of alcohol intoxication, disorderly conduct and terroristic threatening. Jones told WKRC-TV he asked to be moved because the charger at the two seats he had purchased wasn't working and was told that they would have to turn the plane around. He vehemently denied being intoxicated and also rejected the terroristic threat allegation.

SOCCER

Pogba faces doping ban

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has tested positive for testosterone. Italy's anti-doping agency announced the positive test. The test was carried out after Juventus' game at Udinese on Aug. 20. Pogba did not play in the Serie A match but was on Juve's bench. Nado Italia says Pogba was suspended provisionally with immediate effect. Pending a trial and testing of a backup "B" sample the 30-year-old Pogba risks a suspension of up to four years. It's another negative note for a player who has been bothered by injuries ever since rejoining Juventus from Manchester United a little over a year ago. There's also been a police investigation ongoing in France into allegations that Pogba was targeted by extortionists.

BASEBALL

Donaldson returns to bigs

Former AL MVP Josh Donaldson is back in the big leagues attempting to help the Milwaukee Brewers in their push toward an NL Central title. The Brewers announced Monday that they had recalled the veteran third baseman from Class AAA Nashville while optioning infielder Owen Miller. The NL Central leaders had signed Donaldson to a minor league contract on Aug. 31, two days after the New York Yankees released him. Donaldson won the MVP with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2015 and is a three-time All-Star, but his play has tailed off dramatically. He has hit .207 with 25 homers and 77 RBI over 165 games in two seasons since the Yankees acquired him along with infielder/outfielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa and catcher Ben Rortvedt in a March 2022 deal that set catcher Gary Sanchez and infielder Gio Urshela to the Minnesota Twins. Donaldson hit .142 with a .225 on-base percentage and .434 slugging percentage in 33 games with the Yankees this season.