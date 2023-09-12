100 years ago

Oct. 12, 1923

Johnnie Powell, aged 16, was accidentally shot Sunday morning about 9 o'clock by Rufus Andrews, also about 16 years old. The boys were in A. O. Andrews store playing with a pistol which they did not know was loaded. The gun was discharged and the bullet entered the Powell boy's breast. He is conscious and says it was an accident. Plans are being made to take him to the hospital at Texarkana.

50 years ago

Oct. 12, 1973

FORT SMITH -- Argument was concluded today in United States district court here of the case of the Southwestern Bell Telephone Company against the city of Fort Smith, Judge Frank A. Yuma announced he would take the matter under advisement and hand down a decision later. The matter was brought into the federal courts by the telephone company in an effort to prevent the city from putting into effect an ordinance providing for lower telephone rates here.

25 years ago

Oct. 12, 1998

HEBER SPRINGS -- Circuit Court Judge Joe Villines of Harrison released on their current $2,500 bond Tuesday the 22 men charged with night riding in an incident with The Group, Inc. at Greers Ferry August 25. The judge set Oct. 8 as the next court appearance for the men. Judge Villines met later Tuesday with the lawyers in the case ... . The judge cited related civil suits filed in conjunction with the Aug. 25 incident and said they "complicate this matter." "This court has an obligation to everyone in this community to keep the peace," Judge Villines said. "Three or four trials aren't going to help feelings here."

10 years ago

Oct. 12, 2013

Attorney General Dustin McDaniel on Wednesday rejected a proposed initiated act that would create a 10-year study to examine the economic, societal and medical effects of marijuana production and use. McDaniel wrote in a letter to the proposal's author, Tommy Cauley of Bee Branch, that the initiated act shared the same ambiguities of a similar proposal that he had already rejected. "The popular name, ballot title and measure you have submitted track virtually verbatim a measure I rejected in [a previous opinion]," McDaniel wrote. "I based my rejection upon the fact that the measure itself contained ambiguities that foreclosed me from accurately summarizing the proposal in a ballot title. I will not here repeat the analyses I offered in my previous opinions. I will further refrain from speculating what might have prompted you to submit for my review a proposal that is materially indistinguishable from a proposal I have rejected in the relatively recent past," McDaniel wrote. Cauley said Wednesday that he felt the changes his group had made to the initiated act since the previous opinion had addressed McDaniel's concerns. But he said the group would resubmit the proposal as quickly as possible.