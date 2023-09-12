Outdoor Briefs: Run, bike or hike — region’s outdoors offer something for everyone





Battlefield cleanup

Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park seeks volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday for its centennial day of service cleanup and maintenance event.

Help is needed with a variety of tasks including litter removal, brush clearing, fence maintenance and more. Call the park at (479) 846-2990 for details.

Hike the science center

Hill 'N Dale Hiking Club will hike a 5.2-mile loop at the Ozark Natural Science Center north of Huntsville on Sept. 21. Interested hikers should email hillndalehike@gmail.com for more details. Go to bvhikingclub.com for club information.

Bikes and brews

Nabholz Bike and Brew cycling event is set for Sept. 22 at 302 N.E. B St. in Bentonville. Kick-off is at 1 p.m. Group bike rides begin at 2 p.m. with several distances available.

There is an 8- to 9-mile ride on the Razorback Greenway with four interactive stops for games and activities. There are three different mountain bike routes and a bicycle poker run. The poker run benefits Ozark Adaptive Sports Association.

Post ride activities include a beer garden, barbecue and live music.

Get tickets at: bit.ly/3EspwYr or call (479) 273-2841.

Run Coler trails

Registration is open for the inaugural "Here's Johnny" 10-kilometer trail run set for 8 a.m. Oct. 7 at Coler Mountain Bike Preserve in Bentonville.

The race will be along the preserve's mountain bike trails including "Here's Johnny" trail. The route takes in some technical trail sections.

Entry fee is $40. Register by Thursday to guarantee a shirt size. Visit peelcompton.org/events to register.

A lower Lake Windsor

Lake Windsor in Bella Vista will be drawn down Oct. 16 through Feb. 19. This allows the City of Bella Vista to make repairs to Chelsea Road before asphalt plants close at the end of the year. It also allows lakefront property owners to make improvements to their docks and seawalls.

The lake will be lowered 3 inches per day and 4 feet overall. The lake will be down by mid-November barring excessive rain. Please note that fishing and other uses at all Bella Vista lakes are restricted to Bella Vista Property Owners Association members and their guests.

Run 100 miles

The Hare Mountain 100 point to point 100-mile trail run starts 8 a.m. Oct. 27 at Haw Creek Falls Recreation Area.

The race, hosted by the Ozark Highlands Trail Association, incorporates two scenic spur loops along the Ozark Highlands Trail between Haw Creek Falls and White Rock Mountain. To qualify for entry, runners must sign a waiver and perform eight hours of trail work on the Ozark Highlands Trail or opt out of the work by donating $100 to the Ozark Highlands Trail Association. Visit www.haremountain100.com for details.. Email haremountain100@gmail.com with questions.



