Classes at Premier High School in North Little Rock back in session after gun fired inside school Monday

Classes at Premier High School in North Little Rock are back in session after a gun was fired inside one of the school’s bathrooms on Monday afternoon.

The school's classes are resuming as normal on Tuesday and counseling services have been made available for any students who need them, according to Dennis Felton, the state director for Premier High Schools of Arkansas.

Students yesterday were evacuated after North Little Rock police officers responded to the school just after 12:30 p.m. in response to a report of at least one gunshot inside the building, located at 801 W. 29th St., a news release from the police department said Monday afternoon.

“Students were escorted from the building to a safe location approximately one block away,” Lt. Amy Cooper, a spokesperson for the North Little Rock Police Department, said in an email to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Monday afternoon. The North Little Rock City Services Building, located at 700 W. 29th St., was designated as a parent pick-up location once the scene was secured and police determined there was no threat of danger.

Detectives confirmed that one gunshot was fired inside the men’s restroom at the school, police said.

“We have determined that this was an isolated incident and not an Active Aggressor/Shooter situation,” the release said.

No injuries were reported, the release said.

Sgt. Carmen Helton, a spokesperson for the North Little Police Department, said Tuesday morning that no suspect had been arrested in connection with this incident.

She said that details about whether or not the gun had been found or if a student fired the weapon could not be released at this time, pending the ongoing investigation.

Police have asked that anyone with information about this incident contact the department’s tip line by calling (501) 680-8439.

Premier High School in North Little Rock is a tuition-free public charter school serving students in from ninth grade to twelfth grade, according to Felton.

The investigation is ongoing.