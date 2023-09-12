Quorum Court has road issues, no fuel

Across the years, there's not been that many "wow" moments during quorum court meetings. And that goes for all 75 of them. Maybe that's not quite true for that county to the west of us that has had its issues with establishing a casino within their borders. But by and large, the work of a quorum court and its leader, the county judge, is a sleepy affair. Keeping the roads graded and sealed, fixing or replacing a simple bridge here and there, helping out by picking up some storm debris. Yawn.

Not that there aren't some crucial matters that are taken care of at the county level, but those matters -- like paying one's taxes -- have been taken care of quietly and efficiently for years and years.

But the Jefferson County Quorum Court, well, they are a monthly sideshow. These are the same folks that can't even agree on the rules of the game. Basically, the justices of the peace haven't done much at all this entire year as various ones bicker with Judge Gerald Robinson.

Last week, Robinson said that because of the lack of action by the justices of the peace, the county would soon not be able to buy fuel. Picture big pieces of equipment and teams of workers unable to do anything because there's no diesel.

"A memo has been distributed to the county departments notifying them that fuel procurement from other sources will be necessary starting immediately," Robinson said. "Several road projects currently underway will now face severe delays and stoppage, and the work already initiated will be compromised by adverse weather conditions and traffic, causing the Road Department to restart work from the beginning."

So not only will the road department -- really, the one thing people in the county depend on county government for -- not be going forward but due to the erosion of time and weather, their work will actually be going in reverse.

Then there was the amended lawsuit filed by Robinson against all of the JPs for trying to operate or attempting to operate illegally. While other quorum courts seem to work in harmony -- because, see above, there's really not a lot of heavy lifting for them to do anyway -- Jefferson County's seems to be in constant turmoil.

It seems, from our perspective, that some on the quorum court are trying their best to legislate around the county judge, who is the countywide elected official. Perhaps that is an oversimplification, but if they want to be top dog, perhaps instead of running for justice of the peace, they should run for the top position.

In the meantime, we suggest that these folks who don't like the judge or his ways to swallow their pride, accept the fact that he gets to be the boss because he is and start taking care of county business. The farmer in Reydel could likely not care less about your little tempest in a teapot as he is trying to get his crops out of the field and the road work that he needs that has been on hold while you rant is yet to be completed.

For the good of the county, let's go back to being sleepy, please.