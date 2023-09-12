RTX: 350 planes to idle each year through 2026

RTX on Monday expanded the scope of required engine checks at its Pratt & Whitney unit, a move that will affect nearly its entire fleet of turbines powering Airbus' latest A320 and ground hundreds of the single-aisle jets for months.

About 3,000 Pratt & Whitney geared turbofan engines must be removed over the next three years to check for potentially flawed components made from contaminated metal powder, RTX said. That represents most of the roughly 3,200 GTF engines currently in service on the jets.

With airlines already facing lengthy waits for engine repairs, the added work will result in about 350 aircraft parked per year through 2026 on average, RTX executives told analysts. They said they expect the figure to peak at about 650 planes in the first half of 2024.

"This is obviously a difficult and disappointing situation," Chief Executive Officer Greg Hayes said. "We're laser-focused on addressing this in the most expeditious and financially sound way forward."

The broad extent of the checks highlights how the engine's latest problem has deeply affected the global fleet. The Pratt geared turbofan engine is one of two power plants offered on the top-selling Airbus A320neo family of aircraft. The RTX unit has about a 40% share of the A320neo market, behind competitor CFM International.

And it is yet another blow to airlines as they work to rebuild their operations since the pandemic. The engine troubles complicate efforts to increase capacity to meet steady, post-Covid lockdown demand for travel.

Shares of RTX fell as much as 8.1% Monday as of 2:15 p.m. in New York, the most since the company disclosed the contamination flaw in late July. The shares have declined more than 20% this year.

On Monday, RTX also cut its full-year sales outlook and said it will take a roughly $3 billion pre-tax charge in the third quarter as it addresses the flawed parts. Part of RTX's plan to resolve the issue is offering compensation to airlines for operational disruptions.

The Arlington, Va.-based company now expects reported fiscal year sales in a range of $67.5 billion to $68.5 billion it said in a statement. An earlier forecast called for adjusted sales of $73 billion to $74 billion compared with an average analyst estimate for $73.6 billion.

RTX said the issue will reduce pre-tax, operating profit by as much as $3.5 billion over the next several years.

Several airlines have already said the inspection requirements will weigh on their plans. Ultralow-cost carrier Wizz Air on Monday said the inspections will reduce its capacity up to 10% in 2024.