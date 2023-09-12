Sept. 11 events marked by silence, reflection, tears

NEW YORK -- Americans looked back Monday on 9/11 with moments of silence, tearful words and appeals to teach younger generations about the terror attacks 22 years ago.

"For those of us who lost people on that day, that day is still happening. Everybody else moves on. And you find a way to go forward, but that day is always happening for you," Edward Edelman said as he arrived at New York's World Trade Center to honor his slain brother-in-law, Daniel McGinley.

President Joe Biden, speaking at a military base in Anchorage, Alaska, urged Americans to rally around protecting democracy.

"We know that on this day, every American's heart was wounded," Biden said. "Yet every big city, small town, suburb, rural town, tribal community -- American hands went up, ready to help where they could."

Nearly 3,000 people were killed when hijacked planes crashed into the trade center, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field, in an attack that reshaped American foreign policy and domestic fears.

On that day, "we were one country, one nation, one people, just like it should be," Eddie Ferguson, the fire-rescue chief in Virginia's Goochland County, said by phone before the anniversary.

The predominantly rural county of 25,000 people has a Sept. 11 memorial and holds two anniversary commemorations, one focused on first responders and another honoring all the victims.

At ground zero, Vice President Kamala Harris joined other dignitaries at the ceremony on the National Sept. 11 Memorial plaza. Instead of remarks from political figures, the event featured victims reading the names of the dead and delivering brief personal messages.

Some included patriotic declarations about American values and thanked first responders and the military. One lauded the Navy SEALs who killed al-Qaida leader and 9/11 plotter Osama bin Laden in Pakistan in 2011. Another appealed for peace and justice. One acknowledged the many lives lost in the post-9/11 "War on Terror." And many shared reflections on missing loved ones.

"Though we never met, I am honored to carry your name and legacy with me," said Manuel João DaMota Jr., who was born after his father and namesake died.

Biden, a Democrat, became the first president to commemorate Sept. 11 in the western U.S. He and his predecessors have gone to one or another of the attack sites in most years, though Republican George W. Bush and Democrat Barack Obama each marked the anniversary on the White House lawn at times, and Obama also visited Fort Meade in Maryland.

Warning of a rise in extremism and political violence, Biden told service members and their families that "every generation has to fight" to preserve U.S. democracy.

"That's why the terrorists targeted us in the first place -- our freedom, our openness, our institutions. They failed. But we must remain vigilant," he said.

Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, laid a wreath at the Flight 93 National Memorial near Shanksville, Pa., where another plane crashed after passengers tried to storm the cockpit. Earlier Monday at the memorial, a rabbi from Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue, where a gunman killed 11 worshippers in 2018, called for ensuring that younger people know about 9/11.

"With memory comes responsibility, the determination to share our stories with this next generation, so that through them, our loved ones continue to live," Rabbi Jeffrey Myers said.

Information for this article was contributed by Julie Walker, Deepti Hajela, Seung Min Kim, Tara Copp and Michael Rubinkam of The Associated Press.

Diane Massaroli holds a picture of her late husband, Michael Massaroli, before the commemoration ceremony of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in New York. Americans are looking back on the horror and legacy of 9/11, gathering Monday at memorials, firehouses, city halls and elsewhere to observe the 22nd anniversary of the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil.(AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

