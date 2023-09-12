State Senate approves bill reducing top individual income tax rate, top corporate income tax rate

The state Senate on Tuesday handily approved a bill that would reduce the state’s top individual income tax rate from 4.7% to 4.4% and the state’s top corporate income tax rate from 5.1% to 4.8%, effective Jan. 1, 2024.

The measure also would provide a temporary $150 nonrefundable income tax credit for individual taxpayers in Arkansas with net income up to $89,600 and a temporary $300 nonrefundable income tax credit for married couples filing jointly with net income up to $179,200. The income tax credit would phase out for individual taxpayers with net income up to $103,600 and married taxpayers filing jointly with net income up to $207,200, and would be retroactive to Jan. 1, 2023, under the bill.

The Senate voted 27-3 to send Senate Bill 8 by Sen. Jonathan Dismang, R-Searcy, to the House for further action.

About 1.1 million individual income taxpayers would receive a tax reduction and about 7,500 corporations with a net taxable income greater than $11,000 would receive a tax cut under SB8, according to the state Department of Finance and Administration.

Critics of the bill said the money would be better spent on expanding state services such as pre-kindergarten and after-school programs and the primary beneficiaries of the tax cuts would be the wealthy. But Dismang told the Senate tax committee “we have cut taxes across the board and that’s at all income levels” in recent years.

“This tax cut itself benefits all Arkansans that make above $24,000 a year,” he said.

Dismang said his bill is aimed at continuing to lure job creators to Arkansas in order to create high-paying jobs in the state.

For tax years starting on or after Jan. 1, 2024, the 4.4% individual income tax rate would include Arkansans reporting more than $87,000 in net income and apply to their income of $8,801 and above under SB8. That top rate also would include Arkansans having net income up to $87,000 and apply to their income between $24,300 to $87,000 for tax years starting on or after Jan. 1, 2024, under the legislation.

Under SB8, the top corporate income tax rate of 4.8% would apply to net income of corporations exceeding $11,000 for tax years starting on or after Jan. 1, 2024.

The state finance department projected that SB8 would reduce state general revenues by a total of $248.5 million in the fiscal year 2024 that started July 1 and ends June 30,2024 — including $156.3 million for the “inflationary relief income tax credit” — and $184.5 million in fiscal 2025 that starts July 1, 2024 and ends June 30, 2025.

Cutting the state’s top individual income tax rate from 4.7% to 4.4%, effective Jan. 1, 2024, is projected by the finance department to reduce state general revenues by $75 million in fiscal 2024 and $150 million in fiscal 2025, and trimming the state’s top corporate income tax rate from 5.1% to 4.8%, effective Jan. 1, 2024, is projected to reduce state general revenues by $17.2 million in fiscal 2024 and $34.5 million in fiscal 2025.

In the regular session earlier this year, the General Assembly and Sanders authorized a $177.7 million increase in the state’s general revenue budget to $6.2 billion in fiscal 2024, with most of the increase allocated to education and corrections programs.

In May, the finance department projected a $423.3 million general revenue surplus at the end of fiscal 2024 on June 30, 2024.

After the Senate tax committee meeting, Dismang said SB8 will be funded with future general revenues and leave the state with a smaller but sizable general revenue surplus.

Th Senate on Tuesday also advanced to the House Senate Bill 1 by Sen. Jimmy Hickey, R-Texarkana, that would create the Arkansas Reserve Fund Set-Aside in the Restricted Reserve Fund and require the state’s chief fiscal officer to transfer $710.6 million from the state’s general revenue allotment reserve fund to the Arkansas Reserve Fund Set-Aside.

SB1 would require a two-thirds vote of either the Legislative Council outside of a legislative session, or the Joint Budget Committee in a legislative session, to transfer funds from the Arkansas Reserve Fund Set-Aside at the request of the state’s fiscal officer for particular programs.

From the $1.161 billion fiscal year 2023 surplus, $710 million of that “remains uncommitted/available” at this point, according to Scott Hardin, a spokesman for the state Department of Finance and Administration.

The state’s $1.161 billion general revenue surplus in fiscal 2023 is state government’s second-largest general revenue surplus in any fiscal year, behind only the $1.628 billion surplus accumulated in fiscal 2022 that ended June 30, 2022. State government’s third-largest general revenue surplus totaled $945.7 million in fiscal 2021 that ended June 30, 2021.

The state has a $1.529 billion balance in the state’s catastrophic reserve fund, and a $1.478 billion balance in the restricted reserve fund with set-aside funding for various projects, Hardin said