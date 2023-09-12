Teen arrested, charged in connection to shooting at Conway grocery store

A 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection with a shooting in Conway that injured a man on Sunday, police said Monday evening.

Camryn Smith, 17, was arrested Monday and has been charged with first degree battery, Lacey Kanipe, a spokesperson for the Conway Police Department, said Tuesday morning.

Conway police updated that Smith was in custody in a Facebook post just after 7:55 p.m. on Monday.

Police were dispatched to a Kroger parking lot, located at 855 Salem Road, just after 10 p.m. on Sunday evening in response to a shooting incident, Kanipe said.

A 23-year-old man was injured and taken to a local hospital to be treated. He was still in the hospital as of Monday afternoon, according to a post on Facebook from the Conway Police Department.