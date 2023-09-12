Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Features Sports Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Teen arrested, charged in connection to shooting at Conway grocery store

by Remington Miller | Today at 1:33 p.m.
A Conway Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection with a shooting in Conway that injured a man on Sunday, police said Monday evening. 

Camryn Smith, 17, was arrested Monday and has been charged with first degree battery, Lacey Kanipe, a spokesperson for the Conway Police Department, said Tuesday morning. 

Conway police updated that Smith was in custody in a Facebook post just after 7:55 p.m. on Monday. 

Police were dispatched to a Kroger parking lot, located at 855 Salem Road, just after 10 p.m. on Sunday evening in response to a shooting incident, Kanipe said. 

A 23-year-old man was injured and taken to a local hospital to be treated. He was still in the hospital as of Monday afternoon, according to a post on Facebook from the Conway Police Department. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT