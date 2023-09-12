Vikings vs. Eagles Week 2 Odds, Best Bets and Predictions

The Eagles are hosting the Vikings in a Week 2 prime-time spot for the second season in a row.

Philadelphia dominated Minnesota in a 24-7 win on Monday Night Football almost exactly a year ago. Now, the Eagles are 7.5-point favorites over the Vikings on Thursday Night Football at Lincoln Financial Field. The total is set at 48.5 points, according to SI Sportsbook.

In Week 1 of this season, Minnesota lost outright to the Buccaneers, 20-17, as a four-point favorite in its home opener. Kirk Cousins finished with 344 yards passing but lost two fumbles in the first quarter and threw a costly red-zone interception.

Philadelphia nearly squandered a 16-0 lead over the Patriots but hung on for a 25-20 win. The defending NFC champions produced just one offensive touchdown and were held under 100 yards rushing. Still, the Eagles covered as 3.5-point favorites.

Both teams are on short rest heading into Thursdays contest, which has one of the largest spreads of Week 2.

Hurts: © Bill Streicher | 2022 Aug 12; Cousins: © Quinn Harris | 2021 Dec 20

Vikings vs. Eagles Odds and Game Info

Moneyline: Vikings (+250) | Eagles (-333)

Spread: MIN +7.5 (-125) | PHI -7.5 (+100)

Total: 48.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: Thursday, Sep. 14, 8:15 p.m. ET | Prime Video

Vikings vs. Eagles Best Bet: Eagles Over 28.5 Points (-105)

The Vikings offense was held under 300 total yards the last time these teams met. Cousins threw three interceptions, took two sacks and actually led the team in rushing with just 20 yards on the ground. Justin Jefferson was limited to six catches for 48 yards on 12 targets.

Philadelphia lost a few starters on defense in the offseason but still boasts one of the better units in the league. That was on full display Sunday when Darius Slay, who picked off Cousins twice last year, returned an interception 70 yards for a score against the Patriots. The Eagles also sacked Mac Jones twice, recorded seven quarterback hits and batted down 10 passes.

Injuries to Nakobe Dean (out with a foot injury) and James Bradberry (questionable with a concussion) will see Philly enter Thursdays game shorthanded, but Minnesotas offensive line is also dealing with injuries to Garrett Bradbury (back) and Christian Darrisaw (ankle), both of whom are questionable.

The Vikings didnt have much to show for on offense in Week 1 despite 150 yards on nine catches by Jefferson and 61 yards from rookie Jordan Addison with a touchdown to boot in his debut. Cousins piled up passing yards but turnovers and a nonexistent running game (17 carries for 41 yards) saw Tampa Bay hold one of 2022s top scoring teams under 20 points.

With new defensive coordinator Brian Flores in charge, Minnesota didnt give up much to the Baker Mayfield-led Bucs. The team gained just 73 yards on 33 carries and Mayfield finished with just 173 yards passing. The former No. 1 pick did, however, get Chase McLaughlin in range for a 57-yard field goal with less than five minutes to go that ended up deciding the game.

Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles offense struggled to sustain long drives against New England in the opener, which kept kicker Jake Elliott busy. Jalen Hurts, who was limited to 170 yards passing, took three sacks and added just 37 yards on the ground. As a team, Philadelphia was held under 4.0 yards per carry. DAndre Swift accounted for just one carry and Rashaad Penny was a healthy scratch, an inauspicious start for two offseason backfield additions.

A.J. Brown finished with 79 yards receiving on seven catches and DeVonta Smith hauled in the teams only offensive touchdown on a five-yard pass from Hurts. Dallas Goedert only saw one target come his way and did not record a catch.

Count on a bounceback performance from the Eagles, who managed just nine points on their final 11 drives after a hot start against the Patriots. Hurts had one of his best games as a passer against Minnesota a season ago (26-31 for 333 yards yards) and Philadelphia will have an easier time running against this front than Tampa Bay did.

When Hurts was healthy last season, the Eagles scored 29 or more points in eleven outings (including the playoffs) and only three defenses allowed more points per game than the Vikings in 2022.

