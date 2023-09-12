WC spends day fixing student schedules

Watson Chapel High School staff took an emergency professional development day Monday, but it wasn't publicly announced why until the school board meeting that evening.

District Superintendent Tom Wilson said the district gave students in grades 9-12 off so that faculty members could work to correct schedules with the help of some personnel from the Arkansas Department of Education. School officials did not reveal what caused the problem, although assistant superintendent Dee Davis told the board some root causes had been identified.

"We had to add courses and things like that," Wilson said. "That's why we called the state department to come down. We wanted them to help us and have everything correct. I didn't want us to take any chances with that. I want our kids to have every opportunity to graduate and be on track and go to college or wherever they want to go."

Monday started the fifth week of classes at Watson Chapel. It was also the fourth school day that staff had worked to resolve the issue, Wilson said.

Students will pick up new schedules when they return to WCHS this morning.

"Some of them didn't change much," Wilson said. "Some of them may have, and there are some teachers that may be teaching different subjects."

Some students were already in the correct courses and have received good instruction, Wilson said, so their progress will not be affected. For those who are moving to new courses, teachers will have to bring them up to speed.

"The way they'll do that is give them extra stuff to do, even team-teaching with students," Wilson said. "We want it to be smooth for the rest of the year."

FIRE AT OLD JUNIOR HIGH

John Hayden, the director of special services for the Watson Chapel School District, woke up at about 3 a.m. Sunday to a call from Metropolitan Emergency Communications Association.

He was told the recently vacated Watson Chapel Junior High School was on fire.

Hayden said firefighters determined there was an electrical cause to the fire on the north hallway of the old eighth grade building. The fire was burning above the ceiling grid and seemed to spread down the hallway.

"The fire department was there until about 9:30 or 10 o'clock, so it was a pretty lengthy response," Hayden said. "They did a good job and got the fire out."

Asbestos abatement at the soon-to-be demolished campus had just started the previous Thursday, and it was cleared from the eighth grade hallway before the fire, Hayden said. A claims adjuster will be on site today, he said.

"If you had to have a fire, that's a good place to have it, a building that's getting ready to be torn down," Hayden said.

The district board approved an offer from Baldwin & Shell to demolish the campus for $963,867, or to save the gymnasium, $927,602.

FINANCIAL REPORT

A proposed budget for the 2023-24 school year reveals WCSD expects to bring in a revenue of $23,557,073 and see expenditures totaling $25,138,095. That would bring the balance from $3,610,328 down to $2,029,306 by June 30, 2024, the end of the fiscal year.

That figure does not include figures for the high school construction project, district treasurer Norma Walker said.

Federal revenues are down from $8,083,138 from last school year to $4,619,231 because a Sept. 30 deadline to utilize the first wave of federal funding is approaching, she said.

Adding to the financial challenges is the loss of students, which results in fewer state dollars coming in. Watson Chapel lost 340 students from 2020-21 to 2022-23, ending the latter with 1,790 students.

The drop was not as drastic for this school year, with an enrollment of 1,736.

WILDCAT WARRIORS

Edgewood Elementary faculty member Pauline Polk and Coleman Elementary faculty member Ora Reynolds were named Wildcat Warriors for August.

Rice First Class Catering has donated a lunch for Polk and Reynolds, who were said to go above and beyond their duties, according to public relations specialist Leslie Henderson.

PERSONNEL MOVES

The WCSD received letters of resignation from secondary science teacher Rachael Flewellen and bus driver Rudy Withers.

The district has hired Jaylon Deshazier as a secondary teacher and assistant coach, and Teresa Pitts-Tisdale as a special education paraprofessional. Sylvia Webb will also transfer to a science position at the high school.