Wilson led CAC in nail-biter victory

There's a new standard being set this season at Central Arkansas Christian.

The Mustangs are 3-0 with two convincing nonconference wins and a 50-45 victory over Bauxite last Friday night in their 4A-4 conference opener.

In that game, Mustangs junior quarterback Grayson Wilson, a University of Arkansas commit, completed 33 of 45 passes for 395 yards and six touchdowns. He also rushed for a career-high 107 yards on 11 carries for one touchdown. Because of that performance, Wilson is the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Player of the Week.

"It was really fun," Wilson said. "It was back and forth the whole game and then us at the end, get some points on the board, and then hold them at the end. It was a really awesome experience in front of a big crowd."

Across the field from Wilson and CAC was Bauxite safety Marcus Wimberley. The junior is also an Arkansas commit for the class of 2025 and a friend of Wilson's.

"Before every snap, I was looking for where he was, you know, trying to make sure I'm not throwing it in his direction," Wilson said. "He was my read guy sometimes, so you got to put the ball where he's not. It's all fun and games until we're out there playing."

First-year CAC Coach Ryan Howard took the job this offseason when longtime Coach Tommy Shoemaker resigned following a 2-8 2022 campaign.

Howard joined the Mustangs after two years as an offensive analyst at Missouri. Before that, he was a coach and quarterback at the University of Central Arkansas.

"It's really a dream come true having such an offensive-minded coach, he's great with the offense," Wilson said.

"I'm a lot more prepared than I was [last season]. Coach Howard's very experienced, you know? He's teaching me stuff that he knows, and stuff that he learned in high school and stuff he thinks a high schooler should know. He's just really getting me prepared for the next level."

While Wilson's 22 of 27, 431-yard, six-touchdown performance looks impressive on the surface, Howard said there was still room for improvement and that it was his conversation the following Monday that made him a performance like Friday's was possible.

"He knew he did not play well the week before versus Perryville," Howard said. "[He] made a bunch of mistakes and put us just not in good situations offensively. [He] really had a good meeting on Monday with it, he understood what he needed to do. And I think you just saw a different focus, starting the week.

"He understood the mistakes he made the previous week, and he was locked in and really detailed into what we were trying to accomplish on Friday night."

With each week, Wilson and Howard have grown more comfortable with one another and the offensive system they're running this season. The Mustangs have scored 142 points in three games. Wilson has 973 passing yards and 15 touchdowns this season with one interception.

"[Friday's game was] just building confidence for him with the new system, new scheme," Howard said. "The more reps that he can get, feeling more confident, the better that he's gonna play each week. So that was just a real big thing for him. It's just a confidence booster, gaining momentum to move forward."