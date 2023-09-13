Bill that would cut the state’s top individual, corporate income tax rates easily passes Senate





The Arkansas Senate on Tuesday handily approved a bill that would cut the state's top individual and corporate income tax rates and create a temporary income tax credit for certain taxpayers.

With five senators absent, the Senate voted 27-3 to send Senate Bill 8 by Sen. Jonathan Dismang, R-Searcy, to the House for further action.

The action came on the second day of a special session called by Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders in which the debate over overhauling the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act has overshadowed the proposed tax cuts.

Democratic Sens. Greg Leding of Fayetteville, Fred Love of Little Rock, and Clarke Tucker of Little Rock voted against the tax cut bill.

Dismang told senators the legislation represents a continuation of the state's efforts to restructure the state's income tax code, and any taxpayer who makes more than $24,300 a year would benefit from the permanent individual income tax rates in the bill.

The bill also would create a temporary income tax credit of $150 for individual taxpayers in Arkansas with net income up to $89,600 and a temporary $300 income tax credit for married couples filing jointly with net income up to $179,200, retroactive to Jan. 1, 2023, he said.

SB8 would trim the state's top individual income tax rate from 4.7% to 4.4% and the state's top corporate income tax rate from 5.1% to 4.8%, effective Jan. 1, 2024.

For tax years starting on or after Jan. 1, 2024, the 4.4% individual income tax rate would include Arkansans reporting more than $87,000 in net income and apply to their income of $8,801 and above under Senate Bill 8. That top rate also would include Arkansans having net income up to $87,000 and apply to their income between $24,300 to $87,000 for tax years starting on or after Jan. 1, 2024, under the legislation.

The top corporate income tax rate of 4.8% would apply to net income of corporations exceeding $11,000 for tax years starting on or after Jan. 1, 2024, under the legislation.

About 1.1 million individual income taxpayers would receive a tax reduction and about 7,500 corporations with a net taxable income greater than $11,000 would receive a tax cut under SB8, according to the state Department of Finance and Administration.

The state finance department projected that SB8 would reduce state general revenues by a total of $248.5 million in the fiscal year 2024 that started July 1 and ends June 30,2024 -- including $156.3 million for the "inflationary relief income tax credit" -- and $184.5 million in fiscal 2025 that starts July 1, 2024 and ends June 30, 2025.

Cutting the state's top individual income tax rate from 4.7% to 4.4%, effective Jan. 1, 2024, is projected by the finance department to reduce state general revenues by $75 million in fiscal 2024 and $150 million in fiscal 2025, and trimming the state's top corporate income tax rate from 5.1% to 4.8%, effective Jan. 1, 2024, is projected to reduce state general revenues by $17.2 million in fiscal 2024 and $34.5 million in fiscal 2025.

In the regular session earlier this year, the General Assembly and Sanders authorized a $177.7 million increase in the state's general revenue budget to $6.2 billion in fiscal 2024, with most of the increase allocated to education and corrections programs.

In May, the finance department projected a $423.3 million general revenue surplus at the end of fiscal 2024 on June 30, 2024.

Rep. Lane Jean, R-Magnolia, told the House Revenue and Taxation Committee on Tuesday afternoon the state's projected surplus for fiscal 2024 would be more than enough to cover the estimated $248 million cost of the individual and corporate income tax rate cuts and temporary income tax credit in fiscal 2024 in Senate Bill 8 and an identical bill, House Bill 1007, sponsored by House Revenue and Taxation Committee Rep. Les Eaves, R-Searcy.

Approximately $174 million will remain from the projected fiscal year 2024 surplus if SB8 becomes law, finance department spokesman Scott Hardin said.

"The next required forecast date is Feb. 1, 2024," he said. "However, a new forecast could be called by the State CFO (Secretary Hudson) and Governor at other times if conditions warrant. We don't have any immediate plans to issue a revised forecast."

Jim Hudson also is secretary of the state Department of Finance and Administration.

With two senators not voting and five absent, the Senate on Tuesday voted 25-3 to send to the House Senate Bill 1 by Sen. Jimmy Hickey, R-Texarkana, that would create the Arkansas Reserve Fund Set-Aside in the Restricted Reserve Fund and require the state's chief fiscal officer to transfer $710.6 million from the state's general revenue allotment reserve fund to the Arkansas Reserve Fund Set-Aside.

Along with Leding and Love, Republican Sen. Bryan King, R-Green Forest, voted against the bill.

SB1 would require a two-thirds vote of either the Legislative Council outside of a legislative session, or the Joint Budget Committee in a legislative session, to transfer funds from the Arkansas Reserve Fund Set-Aside at the request of the state's fiscal officer for particular programs.

Hickey told the House Revenue and Taxation Committee on Tuesday afternoon that his SB1 is a companion bill to the identical tax cut bills, SB8 and HB1007.

He said his SB1 would transfer $710.6 million of the leftover general revenue surplus from fiscal 2023 into a restricted reserve account and it's "insurance for the tax cut" in the event that there is a steep decline in the economy and some funds are needed to maintain state services.

"The governor actually came up with this idea," Hickey said.

Eaves told the House tax committee the committee couldn't take action on SB1 on Tuesday because the House declined to suspend its rules Monday.

Instead, the House tax committee on Tuesday recommended House approval of House Bill 1004 by Rep. Lane Jean, R-Magnolia, which is identical to SB1.

"The idea with $710 million ... would only be to bolster [the state's Revenue Stabilization Act] should the downturn be severe enough that [Hudson] and the governor would decide to ask for any of the revenues out of the $710 [million]," said Robert Brech, the finance department's deputy director of budget.

From the $1.161 billion fiscal year 2023 surplus, about $710 million of that "remains uncommitted/available," according to Scott Hardin, a spokesman for the state Department of Finance and Administration.

The state's $1.161 billion general revenue surplus in fiscal 2023 is state government's second-largest general revenue surplus in any fiscal year, behind only the $1.628 billion surplus accumulated in fiscal 2022 that ended June 30, 2022. State government's third-largest general revenue surplus totaled $945.7 million in fiscal 2021 that ended June 30, 2021.

The state has a $1.529 billion balance in the state's catastrophic reserve fund, and a $1.478 billion balance in the restricted reserve fund with set-aside funding for various projects, Hardin said.

After the House tax committee meeting, Eaves said he anticipates the House tax committee will consider Hickey's SB1, Dismang's SB8 and Eaves' HB1007 today.

In April, Sanders signed into law a bill that cut the state's top individual income tax rate from 4.9% to 4.7% and the state's top corporate income tax rate from 5.3% to 5.1%, retroactive to January 1, 2023.

The top individual income tax rate of 4.7% included Arkansans reporting more than $87,000 in net income and applied to any income over $8,800 for tax years starting on or after Jan. 1, 2023. That top rate included Arkansans having net income up to $87,000 and applied to their income between $24,300 to $87,000 for tax years starting on or after Jan. 1, 2023.

The top corporate income tax rate of 5.1% applied to net income of corporations exceeding $25,000 for tax years starting on or after Jan. 1, 2023. The tax cut legislation signed into law in April is projected by the finance department to reduce state general revenue by $186 million in fiscal 2024 and $124 million in fiscal 2025.

In April, Sanders also signed into law a bill that will gradually phase out the "throwback rule" on income of multi-state corporations over a seven-year period, starting in the tax year starting on or after Jan. 1, 2024, and be complete in tax year 2030. The law is projected by the finance department to reduce general revenue by $10.6 million in fiscal year 2024 and ultimately reduce general revenue by $74 million a year in fiscal year 2030 and thereafter.

In a special session in August 2022, the General Assembly and then-Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson enacted a four-pronged tax cut package that the finance department projected will reduce state general revenue by $500.1 million in fiscal 2023, $166.6 million in fiscal 2024, $69.5 million in fiscal 2025, $18.4 million in fiscal 2026, and $8.4 million in fiscal 2027.

The package included acceleration of a reduction in the state's top individual income tax rate from 5.5% to 4.9% retroactive to Jan. 1, 2022, and a cut in the state's top corporate income tax rate from 5.9% to 5.3%, effective Jan. 1, 2023. It also included a $150 income tax credit for taxpayers making up to $87,000 and $300 for married couples filing jointly making up to $154,000.

The August 2022 special session came after the state reported a record general revenue surplus of $1.628 billion in fiscal 2022.



