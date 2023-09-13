Chamber hosts small business event

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce partnered with the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce to conduct the AR Biz Assist event in Pine Bluff last month.

The event took place at the Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library and featured a panel of local business leaders along with several business support organizations. The program was designed to help people who are starting or running a small business, according to the Chamber newsletter.

Local panelists included Kevin Bonnette of State Farm Insurance, Karie Bryan and Richard Ricciardi, both of Simmons Bank, and LaTasha Randle of Relyance Bank. There were also representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration, Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center, and Arkansas Capital.

Participants were invited to attend to get all their small business questions answered by local experts. The agenda also included information on SBA programs and loan products and how to start a business in the area.

Organizers planned to convey small business best practices for any small business owner, whether they were just getting started or were a seasoned professional, according to the newsletter.

AR Biz Assist is in partnership with the state Chamber and Associated Industries of Arkansas.

"Thank you to the nearly 50 chamber members who showed up for this event. Also, thank you to the Hive Cafe and Candy Shoppe [of White Hall] for the delicious lunch," according to the newsletter.